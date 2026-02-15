IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav & Co Qualify For Super 8 As Table Toppers After Pakistan Thrashing - Check Potential Opponents

India completed a comprehensive win over Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash on Sunday. Chasing 175, Pakistan were bundled out for a paltry 114 needing a cameo from Shaheen Afridi to go past 100. It was India's biggest win over Pakistan in terms of runs in the format.

The Men in Blue have extended their record to 8-1 in T20 World Cups over Pakistan. As a result of this victory, India have qualified for the Super 8 stage with a game to spare. Suryakumar Yadav & Co are only the second team behind West Indies to win all their games and reach the next round.

As per the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 format, the initial 20 teams are divided into 4 groups of 5 each. Only two teams from each group make it to the next ground. That makes it the super 8, with 2 groups of 4 teams each.

The Super 8 stage has a pre-seeding arrangement in a bid to make understanding and schedule planning easier for the fans. The top 8 T20 teams are seeded, and will be placed in the group regardless of whether finish first in their respective group or not.

Who could India face in Super 8?

As the pre-tournament seeding, India were marked alongside West Indies, Australia and South Africa in Group 1. India and West Indies thus will clash for certain in the Super 8 stage, with both teams having made it to the next round.

South Africa have all but sealed their qualification as well with three victories in Group D. Australia's position is tricky, given their latest defeat to Zimbabwe. Should Australia fail to qualify, the team that qualifies instead of them will make it to India's group.