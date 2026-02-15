IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: No Handshakes Post-Match As Suryakumar Yadav & Co Humiliate Pakistan By 61 Runs

India completed a comprehensive win over Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash on Sunday. Chasing 175, Pakistan were bundled out for a paltry 114 needing a cameo from Shaheen Afridi to go past 100. As has been the norm, Suryakumar Yadav and the Indian team did not shake hands with Salman Agha and Co in Colombo.

The Indian team gathered around and there were hugs and celebrations all around before they walked towards to the dressing room. There was no word with the last Pakistan pair or the rest of the squad.

Earlier at the toss, India captain Suryakumar Yadav once again refused to shake hands with Salman Agha in Colombo. The duo crossed each other as they posed for the coin toss, which was won by Pakistan. India were put into bat and they used that opportunity to great effect.

India captain enforced the 'no handshake' as a norm to show respect for the families of the victims killed in the Pahalgam terror attack and solidarity towards Indian Army in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

The handshake issue was reportedly discussed in the ICC-PCB meetings on Pakistan's boycott of the game. However, ICC rejected those demands. India and Pakistan have faced off multiple times across formats and age groups and genders in ICC and ACC events since the events of Pahalgam.

Suryakumar did not shake hands with Agha pre or post match during all three Asia Cup 2025 games. The same was followed by the India A team, the U19 team and the Women's team.