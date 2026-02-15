'Big Blow For India': Babar Azam Trolled Brutally For Flop Show As Team Struggles In High-Pressure IND Vs PAK ICC T20 WC26 Match In Colombo

Babar Azam Trolled Brutally After Getting Out Early As Team Struggles In IND Vs PAK ICC T20 WC26 Match In Colombo | X

Colombo, February 15: Pakistan star batter Babar Azam has become the buzz on the internet once again for his poor form during the game against India on Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Pakistani fans have high expectations from their star batter, however, he has been a disappointment for them in the past many games.

Another Flop Show

Babar Azam proved to be a flop show again in the game against India as he got out cheaply even as the Pakistan team was struggling on 13/3 in the powerplay. The fans expected Babar to play a sensible innings and take the team home in the high-intensity clash. However, he threw away his wicket on the individual score of 7 from 5 balls as Axar Patel dismissed him in the 5th over and left the team reeling at 34/4.

Highest Target

Pakistan is chasing the highest-ever total set by India against them in the history of T20 World Cup. India is well on course to beat Pakistan again in a World Cup match.

Fans React Angrily

The Pakistani fans are fuming over Babar Azam for his flop show in the high-voltage clash. "A user said, It's sad to see Babar Azam slogging his way back into form. What a terrible shot from the most experienced batsmen. Where is the resilience and attitude to fight it out? Just don't see how he can continue in this T20 side."

'From Poster Boy To Fraud'

Another said, "From being the poster boy of Pakistan cricker to an absolute fraud, Babar Azam has turned into a disaster wher even his die hard fans cant defend him. Absolutely, terrible from Azam, hope he retires from T20 cricket to save some grace and play other forms of cricket."

A fan also said, "AH! Babar Azam what have you done, bro? Go home, reset, breathe. You do have big innings left for your nation. But today… you didn’t get out you gave your wicket away. Been backing you through everything, and right now I honestly feel guilty doing it."

'Drop Babar'

Another Pakistani fan urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to throw him out of the squad and asked the fans not to compare him with Indian great Virat Kohli. The fan said, "Babar Azam aur Shaheen Afridi ko team Pakistan se jitna jaldi bahar krega utna achha hoga. Babar Azam is the Fraud .Once again Proved. Plsssss dont compare with Virat Kohli."

A user also said, "Babar Azam one of the worst batters to be rated by any pundit in world cricket. In flat pitches he plays like he is playing in a minefield and when he plays in tough situations he gets out early. The most pathetic batter to ever grace this sport."

Salman Agha Backs Babar

Many Pakistani cricket experts were demanding that Fakhar Zaman should be included in the Playing XI against India and Babar Azam should have been opted out. Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha backed Babar Azam saying that he is performing well as he has scored a half-century and an odd 40 in the last few games played by Pakistan.