 VIDEO: Jasprit Bumrah Avoids Team Bus, Leaves With Wife Sanjana Ganesan As Players Arrive In Ahmedabad After Beating Pakistan In Colombo
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Jasprit Bumrah Avoids Team Bus, Leaves With Wife Sanjana Ganesan As Players Arrive In Ahmedabad After Beating Pakistan In Colombo

VIDEO: Jasprit Bumrah Avoids Team Bus, Leaves With Wife Sanjana Ganesan As Players Arrive In Ahmedabad After Beating Pakistan In Colombo

A video of the team leaving from the airport and boarding the team bus has surfaced on social media. As all the Indian players are seen boarding the team bus, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is seen in the viral video leaving along with his wife in his car.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 06:53 PM IST
article-image

Ahmedabad, February 16: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was spotted with his wife Sanjana Ganesan on Monday as the team arrived in Ahmedabad for the clash against Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium on February 18. A video of the team leaving from the airport and boarding the team bus has surfaced on social media. As all the Indian players are seen boarding the team bus, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is seen in the viral video leaving along with his wife in his car.

The viral video shows Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Captain Suryakumar Yadav and other players and the supporting staff are boarding the team bus reportedly outside the airport. However, Jasprit Bumrah is seen skipping the team bus and leaving the airport with his wife and luggage in his private car.

Not Allowed To Travel With Partners

There are reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has barred the players from travelling along with their partners, however, there is no official confirmation about the same. There are video going viral on social media with Hardik Pandya travelling along with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma.

FPJ Shorts
Better Seats, More Flights: Air India Details 2026 Upgrades For London, Toronto, And Melbourne
Better Seats, More Flights: Air India Details 2026 Upgrades For London, Toronto, And Melbourne
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Conspiracy To Delete Minority And PDA Voters During SIR In Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Conspiracy To Delete Minority And PDA Voters During SIR In Uttar Pradesh
Hampi Horror: 3 Get Death For Gang Rape Of Israeli Tourist & Murder Of Her Friend
Hampi Horror: 3 Get Death For Gang Rape Of Israeli Tourist & Murder Of Her Friend
JEE Main 2026 Paper 1 Toppers List OUT: 12 Students Score 100 Percentile
JEE Main 2026 Paper 1 Toppers List OUT: 12 Students Score 100 Percentile

Hardik & Mahieka

However, several other videos on social media showed Hardik travelling without her and along with the team with the claims that the players have been asked not to travel or stay with their partners. In this video, Jasprit is spotted with his wife, however, Hardik is seen leaving the airport in the bus along with the team members.

Read Also
Hardik Pandya And Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Walk Hand-In-Hand At An Event In Mumbai - Watch Video
article-image

IND Vs NAM Clash

Indian team arrived in Ahmedabad after humiliating Pakistan in the high-voltage clash at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and will be facing Namibia in their next game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Jasprit Bumrah Avoids Team Bus, Leaves With Wife Sanjana Ganesan As Players Arrive In...
VIDEO: Jasprit Bumrah Avoids Team Bus, Leaves With Wife Sanjana Ganesan As Players Arrive In...
SL VS AUS Toss Update: Mitchell Marsh Returns As Australia Bat First In Must-Win Clash In Pallekele
SL VS AUS Toss Update: Mitchell Marsh Returns As Australia Bat First In Must-Win Clash In Pallekele
'The Gap Is Huge’: Sourav Ganguly On India’s Dominance Over Pakistan In T20 WC
'The Gap Is Huge’: Sourav Ganguly On India’s Dominance Over Pakistan In T20 WC
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 16, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 16, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Girona FC vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Blockbuster La Liga Encounter In...
Girona FC vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Blockbuster La Liga Encounter In...