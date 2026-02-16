 SL VS AUS: Australia Openers Travis Head & Mitchell Marsh Smash Half-Centuries In Must-Win T20 WC26 Clash
Australian openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh smashed half-centuries in a century partnership at the top of the order in Pallekele. Facing a must-win situation following their loss to Zimbabwe, the two openers helped the Aussies to the 100-run mark in just 8 overs, flexing their big-hitting muscles in the T20 World Cup 2026 match.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 08:08 PM IST
Australia's loss to Zimbabwe left them in a precarious position. Another loss to Sri Lanka would leave them at a risk of being knocked out in the group stage. The 2021 T20 World Cup champions received a major boost with Mitch Marsh returning from injury.

Marsh's return also helped Travis Head find his form. The left-hander had struggled for runs before this game but got off to a flyer in Pallekele. Australian openers kept the boundary rate high as they took the attack to the hosts. Marsh and Head helped their side to 70/0 in just 6 overs.

