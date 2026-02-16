Matheesha Pathirana Injury Update: KKR's ₹18 Crore Signing Leaves Ground After Hamstring Injury In SL VS AUS T20 WC Game

Sri Lanka were hit with a major blow after Matheesha Pathirana pulled up injured during their game against Australia on Monday. Pathirana was introduced in the powerplay but bowled just 4 deliveries before leaving the field clutching his hamstring. It looked a serious injury as Pathirana, who was purchased for ₹18 Crore by KKR in IPL 2026, needed support as he made his way out.

Australia got off to a flyer in their game against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup match in Pallekele. With the hosts aiming to stifle the flow of runs, captain Dasun Shanaka brough on Pathirana to bowl the third over the innings. The plan seemed to be working with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head managing just 3 runs off the first four balls.

More to follow...