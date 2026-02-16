 Mohsin Naqvi Meets Sri Lanka President Dissanayake, Conveys PM Shehbaz Sharif's Thanks For Timely Intervention Over IND Vs PAK Boycott
Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 07:40 PM IST
Colombo, February 16: Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Monday held meeting along with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi as he arrived in Colombo for the India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash on Sunday (February 15). The Sri Lankan President also attended the iconic clash and was seen sitting in the R. Premadasa Stadium with Naqvi.

Dissanayake shared a social media post with the details of the high-level meeting. Dissanayake said that the PCB Chairman thanked him for his support and timely intervention as the Pakistan Government announced boycott of the India vs Pakistan game. The game was possible only after Sri Lanka President requested Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to end the boycott.

The Pakistan PM then allowed the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field against India in the high-voltage clash. Dissanayake also appreciated Pakistan's support to Sri Lanka during their difficult times.

