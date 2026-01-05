Hardik Pandya And Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Walk Hand-In-Hand At An Event In Mumbai - Watch Video

Hardik Pandya / Mahieka Sharma | Instagram

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, made an appearance together at an event in Mumbai on Monday. The two were dressed at their stylish best, but what grabbed our attention was their PDA (public display of affection). The two entered the red carpet of the event walking hand-in-hand, and happily posed for the paparazzi.

Watch the video below...

Netizen React To Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Video

While some netizens are happy to see them together, some as usual are trolling the cricketer. A netizen commented, "Rab ne banadi jodi (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Just for some months .. a man who doesn’t respect his son mother will never stick to any lady !! (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Vaha vo bache k sath gum rahi he Or ye yaha ladki baji me free nahi ho raha (sic)." Check out the comments below...