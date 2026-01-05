 Hardik Pandya And Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Walk Hand-In-Hand At An Event In Mumbai - Watch Video
Hardik Pandya And Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Walk Hand-In-Hand At An Event In Mumbai - Watch Video

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma were clicked at an event in Mumbai on Monday. The two happily posed together for the paparazzi and walked hand-in-hand on the red carpet.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 09:24 PM IST
Hardik Pandya / Mahieka Sharma | Instagram

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, made an appearance together at an event in Mumbai on Monday. The two were dressed at their stylish best, but what grabbed our attention was their PDA (public display of affection). The two entered the red carpet of the event walking hand-in-hand, and happily posed for the paparazzi.

Netizen React To Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Video

While some netizens are happy to see them together, some as usual are trolling the cricketer. A netizen commented, "Rab ne banadi jodi (sic)."

'Sunil Grover Is AI Version Of All Khans': 3 Times When He Left Audiences Impressed With His Mimicry | WATCH
'Sunil Grover Is AI Version Of All Khans': 3 Times When He Left Audiences Impressed With His Mimicry | WATCH
BMC Elections 2026 Traffic Advisory: THIS Goregaon West Road To Be One-Way From Jan 14–16, Check Alternate Route
BMC Elections 2026 Traffic Advisory: THIS Goregaon West Road To Be One-Way From Jan 14–16, Check Alternate Route
Android, iPhone, and Apps: How Smartphones In India Can Deliver Earthquake Warnings Seconds Before Impact
Android, iPhone, and Apps: How Smartphones In India Can Deliver Earthquake Warnings Seconds Before Impact

Another Instagram user wrote, "Just for some months .. a man who doesn’t respect his son mother will never stick to any lady !! (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Vaha vo bache k sath gum rahi he Or ye yaha ladki baji me free nahi ho raha (sic)." Check out the comments below...

