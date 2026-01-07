 Hindi TV Buzz Report Week 1 (2026): Naagin 7's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Namik Paul Beat Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly; See Who's Leading
Hindi TV Buzz Report Week 1 (2026): Naagin 7's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Namik Paul Beat Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly; See Who's Leading

Hindi TV Buzz Report Week 1 (2026): Naagin 7's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Namik Paul Beat Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly; See Who's Leading

In Week 1 of 2026, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla tops the Hindi TV buzz chart. Naagin 7's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul overtake Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly, who slips to 4th place.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Hindi TV Buzz Report Week 1 2026 |

2026 is here, and everyone is watching to see which TV actors and actresses will grab the most fame. Here's the first report of the year, revealing which Hindi TV stars have created the biggest buzz so far. Are the same actors and actresses leading the charts as they did in the last week of 2025, or has the New Year brought changes to the buzz report? Let’s take a look below:

2026 Week 1: Actor Who Generated Most Buzz

Topping the chart of the most buzzworthy actors and actresses in Week 1 of 2026 is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla, as per GossipsTV’s report. The second position, usually held by Anupama’s Rupali Ganguly, has seen a change in 2026. The No. 2 spot is now claimed by Naagin 7’s lead actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

The list continues with Naagin 7’s male lead Namik Paul at No. 3. Anupama’s Rupali Ganguly has slipped to 4th position in the first week of 2026, while Seher Hone Ko Hai actor Parth Samthaan completes the Top 5.

Hindi TV Buzz Report Week 1 (2026): Naagin 7's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Namik Paul Beat Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly; See Who's Leading
Hindi TV Buzz Report Week 1 (2026): Naagin 7's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Namik Paul Beat Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly; See Who's Leading
BMC Elections 2026: 'BJP Has Double Standards', MVA & Mahayuti Leaders REACT As Party Joins Hands With Congress In Ambernath
BMC Elections 2026: 'BJP Has Double Standards', MVA & Mahayuti Leaders REACT As Party Joins Hands With Congress In Ambernath
Meet Raul John Aju, 16-Year-Old Who Bowled Shashi Tharoor Over With His AI Knowledge: Their Vande Bharat Train Ride Conversation Made It To Congress MP's X Post
Meet Raul John Aju, 16-Year-Old Who Bowled Shashi Tharoor Over With His AI Knowledge: Their Vande Bharat Train Ride Conversation Made It To Congress MP's X Post
Thane Crime: Police Arrest 23-Year-Old Man, Recover 71.2 gm Of Mephedrone Worth ₹14.24 Lakh
Thane Crime: Police Arrest 23-Year-Old Man, Recover 71.2 gm Of Mephedrone Worth ₹14.24 Lakh

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’s Smriti Irani secures the 6th position in Week 1’s most buzzworthy chart. While Samridhii Shukla tops the list, her lead co-star Rohit Purohit is at No. 7. Colors TV’s Mannat has started generating more attention, with its lead actress Ayesha Singh bagging the 8th spot.

The last two positions are held by Laughter Chefs Season 3 stars and real-life couple, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

2026 Week 1: Shows That Generated Most Buzz Report

Colors TV's Naagin 7 happened to have the most buzz in first week of 2026, maybe because it premiered on December 27, 2025. However, the biggest question remains whether the show will manage to maintain it's buzz throughout the year. The list was then followed by Laughter Chefs Season 3 being on the second position and KSBKBT 2 bagging the 3rd spot.

The 4th and 5th position is filled by YRKKH and Seher Hone Ko Hai. Anupama has further slipped down this year to 6th position.

