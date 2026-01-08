Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 8: Mahadev Left Heartbroken As He Loses To Bhanu When No Guests Arrive At His 25th Anniversary Party

Mahadev And Sons | Colors TV

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 8: Today’s episode of Mahadev And Sons (Thursday) begins with Mahadev and Bhanu coming face to face at the temple. The two families then argue over whose rituals will be performed first by the pandit. The pandit admits that it was his mistake to book both families at the same time and decides to perform the rituals for both families together.

After the rituals, Vidya bends to take blessings from her husband. However, Mahadev asks Vidya not to do so, saying that they are destined to walk together in life. As Bhanu takes blessings from her mother, she taunts Vidya for not being able to receive her mother’s support during moments of sadness and happiness.

Bhanu then curses Mahadev, saying that when his sons get married, he will be separated from them. Feeling jealous after seeing Mahadev and Vidya get married once again on their 25th anniversary, Bhanu asks Rajji to invite everyone to eat cake before having dinner at Mahadev’s house.

As Bhanu’s birthday party begins, everyone is seen going there to eat cake. While Mahadev prepares satvik food for the guests, Bhanu’s birthday party includes non-vegetarian food and alcohol. Bhanu and her brother are seen urging everyone to eat non-veg food and drink alcohol, despite claiming that they still have to go to Mahadev’s house and the temple.

While arranging everything, Mahadev thanks Vidya’s brother for being there for him like a brother, even though he is not related by blood. Things turn emotional as Mahadev dedicates the success of his life to his youngest son, Dheeraj. His sons get a little tense on seeing that none of the guests have arrived yet. Meanwhile, everyone at Bhanu’s house is seen enjoying alcohol and non-veg food. They keep the guests engaged with housie games, dance, and drinks.

When no one arrives at Mahadev’s house, he becomes heartbroken and says, "Bhanu did ne sahi kaha tha, jiska vansh nahi jiski pehchan nahi uski koi aukar nahi (Bhanu was right, the one who has no lineage has no identity, and the one with no identity has no worth)." As his wife Vidya tries to console him, saying that it is not right, Mahadev responds that no one will come since he is an orphan, while Bhanu has a family and a surname.

The promo then shows Bhanu taunting Mahadev, saying that seeing no guests arrive at his house must have reminded him that he has no comparison in front of a reputed family like hers. She is then stopped by Vidya, who urges her sister to at least behave properly as a neighbour. An angry Bhanu then says that in his life too, there will be a moment when one of his sons will betray him like him.