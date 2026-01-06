Mahadev And Sons Full Cast: Shakti Anand, Manasi Salvi & More, Here's Who Is Playing Whom In Colors TV Show

Mahadev And Sons | Colors TV

Colors TV's Mahadev And Sons has been creating quite a buzz since its premiere on January 5, 2026. Packed with emotions and high-voltage drama, the show received positive reviews for its debut episode. If you haven’t watched it yet but are planning to, given its growing popularity, here’s a complete list of the cast and the characters they play for your convenience.

Mahadev And Sons Full Casts: Who Is Playing What?

Shakti Anand as Mahadev

Popular for his role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Shakti Anand is starring in the lead role in Mahadev And Sons as Mahadev.

Sneha Wagh as Vidya

Sneha Wagh is playing the female lead in Mahadev And Sons as Mahadev's wife Vidya.

Manasi Salvi as Bhanu

Manasi Salvi is well known for her roles in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara. She is now playing the lead role opposite Mahadev and Vidya in Mahadev And Sons.

Mohit Joshi as Ashish

Mohit Joshi got fame from Pati Patni Aur Padosan and Mata Ki Mahima. He will now be seen playing the character of Ashish in Mahadev And Sons.

Aasim Khan as Dheeraj

Aasim Khan is also the second generation male lead in the show, opposite Rajji. He is well know for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile.

Garvita Sadhwani as Rajji

Garvita Sadhwani is known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She will appear in the role of Rajji, playing the second generation female lead.

Neha Rana as Narmada

Neha Rana, known for Dhaakas Beera, will now be seen playing a key role in the character of Naramada in Mahadev And Sons.

Mahadev And Sons Crew

Mahadev And Sons is created by Saurabh Tewari, with the story co-written by him and Amitabh Singh. The dialogues are penned by Ishan Bajpai, while the screenplay is crafted by Pranjal Saxena. The show is produced under the banner of Parin Multimedia.

Mahadev And Sons Release Date & Time

Mahadev And Sons started airing from Monday, January 5, 2026 onwards. The new episodes of Colors TV show airs every Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm IST. The new episodes can also be streamed on Jio Hotstar.