Four More Shots Please 4 Lead Director Arunima Sharma Defends 12-Hour Work Controversy, Says 'People Can Handle Nicely'- EXCLUSIVE

Arunima Sharma |

Four More Shots Please Season 4 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on December 19, 2025. The show, celebrated for its bold and unapologetic portrayal of women's stories, concluded with Arunima Sharma stepping in the shoes as the lead director. Arunima's journey is inspiring, as she successfully balanced her personal life as a mother with her professional commitments as a director.

Arunima Sharma |

When asked about the much-talked-about 8-hour workday for actors and crew, advocated by Deepika Padukone, Arunima told Free Press Journal, "I come from behind the camera, so I know holistic view that in today's business-climate, we all know that filmmaking apart from being an art is a business, I don't think it's feasible in the current set-up to have less than 12-hour shoot day for crew at least." She further added that while anything beyond 12 hours isn’t ideal, a 12-hour shooting schedule (including meals and everything) is something people can handle "nicely."

Arunima explained that reducing the shooting day below 12 hours does not make "economic sense" for the producer, as the job is very demanding. However, she emphasized that she is very happy with a 12-hour shooting shift.

Arunima Sharma shooting Jee Karda |

What Does Four More Shots Please Personally Mean to Arunima Sharma?

When asked what Four More Shots Please personally means to her, Arunima said, "Personally it left me with a new bunch of girlfriends." She also called the four lead actors very fun-loving, with whom she shares an individual bond.

On which character she resonates with the most among the four leads (Sayani Gupta as Damini, Kirti Kulhari as Anjana, Bani J as Umang, and Maanvi Gagroo as Siddhi Patel) Arunima said, "I resonate with two characters the most, Anjana and Damini." She added, "Anjana, because she is a mom. I have a 4-year-old daughter and I have a very ambitious side to me. So, I manage my daughter and my career." The director also recalled working on set while being pregnant with her daughter.

Arunima also resonates with Damini because of her "journalistic side," as she strongly believes in freedom of expression.

What Is Next For Arunima Sharma ?

Now that Four More Shots Please has wrapped up, Arunima is working on a feature-length documentary on Naseeruddin Shah, celebrating his 75th birthday. "For me, this documentary is a very personal, intimate gaze at Naseer as an actor and Naseer as a human being," she said. Filming has already begun, and the documentary is expected to release by the end of 2026.