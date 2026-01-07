 ‘Not Even 24 Hours…’: Daisy Shah Shares Video Of Crackers Bursting Near Her Bandra Home After Massive Fire Incident During BMC Elections 2026 Campaign
'Not Even 24 Hours…': Daisy Shah Shares Video Of Crackers Bursting Near Her Bandra Home After Massive Fire Incident During BMC Elections 2026 Campaign

‘Not Even 24 Hours…’: Daisy Shah Shares Video Of Crackers Bursting Near Her Bandra Home After Massive Fire Incident During BMC Elections 2026 Campaign

Actress Daisy Shah on Wednesday took to her Instagram story to share a video in which we can see that crackers are being burst near her house in Bandra, Mumbai. On Tuesday, the flat next to her house caught fire as members of a political party were bursting crackers while campaigning for the BMC elections 2026.

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Daisy Shah | Instagram

On Tuesday, the flat next to Daisy Shah's house in Bandra, Mumbai, caught fire as members of a political party were bursting crackers while campaigning for the BMC elections 2026. The actress shared the video of the same on Instagram. Now, on Wednesday, Daisy took to her Instagram story to share another video, in which crackers are being burst near her house. However, it is not known whether a political party is bursting the crackers, or if there's any other occasion.

The actress captioned the video as, "Not even 24 hrs since the incident n this.. When will people understand! (sic)."

article-image

Fire Incident Near Daisy Shah's House

For the uninitiated, on Tuesday, Daisy took to Instagram to share a video and revealed that the flat next to her house caught fire. The reason behind the massive fire was the crackers being burst by members of a political party while campaigning for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections 2026.

Daisy captioned the video as, "I Have got nothing to do with any political party!!! But when u hire teams to run campaigns for your elections please make sure they have some common sense in them. Thank fully our building committee refused their entry to go door to door.. Bursting crackers next to the buildings is not the way to go about it. This is what happens when people lack civic sense. It ain’t a natural calamity it’s caused by brainless people. TAKE ACCOUNTABILITY … ITS HIGH TIME (sic)."

article-image

Daisy Shah Says She Has Nothing To Do With Politics

Later, the Jai Ho actress shared another video sharing more details about the incident. Watch the video below...

In the video, she requested everyone not to target her for taking the name of BJP, as it won't affect her. The actress clearly mentioned in the video that she has nothing to do with politics.

