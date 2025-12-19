Naagin 7: Daisy Shah Responds To Rumours Of Replacing Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Says 'Mana Nahi Karungi'

Naagin 7 | Instagram

Naagin 7 is set to release on December 27, 2025. There is much excitemebt and buzz build up around the show ahead of its premiere. But, fans believe that Daisy Shah could have replaced the lead actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the show. When asked whether she would like to play the role, Daisy said, "Agar hoga (offer) to mana nahi karungi, because I l like the show (sic)."

However, Hate Story 3 actress believes that Priyanka is currently the perfect fit for the role. "I think as of now, I see Priyanka as the Naagin because it's obviously Ekta's show and her decision (sic)," Daisy said to Filmygyan.

However, fans believe Priyanka is the perfect actress to play the lead role of Naagin 7. A user commented, "No one can replace Priyanka Naagin 7 truly belongs to her (sic)." Another wrote, "Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Naagin is not a choice, it’s a demand (sic)."

Where To Watch Naagin 7?

Naagin 7 will be airing every Saturdays and Sundays at 8 pm IST on Colors TV from December 27 onwards. The show will also be available to stream on Jio Hotstar. Besides Priyanka, Naagin will also star Eisha Singh, Namik Paul, Karan Kundrra in key roles.

Naagin 7 New Promo

The new promo of Naagin 7 shows Priyanka arriving at a temple. As everyone wonders about the identity of the 'Anantkul ki Naagin', Priyanka’s character is seen discovering her powers and transforming into a serpent.

In another promo, the Anantkul ki Naagrani, Ananta, is introduced. The first episode of Naagin 7 is expected to familiarise viewers with Priyanka’s character before her transformation, showing how she gradually realises that she has been bestowed with extraordinary powers.