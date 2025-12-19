 Naagin 7: Daisy Shah Responds To Rumours Of Replacing Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Says 'Mana Nahi Karungi'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNaagin 7: Daisy Shah Responds To Rumours Of Replacing Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Says 'Mana Nahi Karungi'

Naagin 7: Daisy Shah Responds To Rumours Of Replacing Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Says 'Mana Nahi Karungi'

Daisy Shah confirmed she would take the lead role if offered, but believes Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is currently perfect for Naagin 7. The promos tease Priyanka's character discovering her powers and transforming into the 'Anantkul ki Naagin.'

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
Naagin 7 | Instagram

Naagin 7 is set to release on December 27, 2025. There is much excitemebt and buzz build up around the show ahead of its premiere. But, fans believe that Daisy Shah could have replaced the lead actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the show. When asked whether she would like to play the role, Daisy said, "Agar hoga (offer) to mana nahi karungi, because I l like the show (sic)."

However, Hate Story 3 actress believes that Priyanka is currently the perfect fit for the role. "I think as of now, I see Priyanka as the Naagin because it's obviously Ekta's show and her decision (sic)," Daisy said to Filmygyan.

However, fans believe Priyanka is the perfect actress to play the lead role of Naagin 7. A user commented, "No one can replace Priyanka Naagin 7 truly belongs to her (sic)." Another wrote, "Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Naagin is not a choice, it’s a demand (sic)."

Read Also
Naagin 7: Puneet Tejwani To Star Opposite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary In Ektaa Kapoor's Show?
article-image

Where To Watch Naagin 7?

FPJ Shorts
Naagin 7: Daisy Shah Responds To Rumours Of Replacing Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Says 'Mana Nahi Karungi'
Naagin 7: Daisy Shah Responds To Rumours Of Replacing Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Says 'Mana Nahi Karungi'
Adani Group To Pour ₹1 Lakh Crore In Airports, Bets Big On Aviation Boom
Adani Group To Pour ₹1 Lakh Crore In Airports, Bets Big On Aviation Boom
'At World Hindu Economic Forum 2025, Hindu Ethos Sustained Bharat’s Civilisation,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis As Maharashtra Pushes Manufacturing
'At World Hindu Economic Forum 2025, Hindu Ethos Sustained Bharat’s Civilisation,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis As Maharashtra Pushes Manufacturing
New Insurance Law A Game Changer For Growth & Accessibility: LIC CEO
New Insurance Law A Game Changer For Growth & Accessibility: LIC CEO

Naagin 7 will be airing every Saturdays and Sundays at 8 pm IST on Colors TV from December 27 onwards. The show will also be available to stream on Jio Hotstar. Besides Priyanka, Naagin will also star Eisha Singh, Namik Paul, Karan Kundrra in key roles.

Naagin 7 New Promo

The new promo of Naagin 7 shows Priyanka arriving at a temple. As everyone wonders about the identity of the 'Anantkul ki Naagin', Priyanka’s character is seen discovering her powers and transforming into a serpent.

In another promo, the Anantkul ki Naagrani, Ananta, is introduced. The first episode of Naagin 7 is expected to familiarise viewers with Priyanka’s character before her transformation, showing how she gradually realises that she has been bestowed with extraordinary powers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Naagin 7: Daisy Shah Responds To Rumours Of Replacing Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Says 'Mana Nahi...

Naagin 7: Daisy Shah Responds To Rumours Of Replacing Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Says 'Mana Nahi...

Shubhchintak On OTT: Swapnil Joshi & Manasi Parakeh's Gujarati Dark-Comedy Film Is Premiering On...

Shubhchintak On OTT: Swapnil Joshi & Manasi Parakeh's Gujarati Dark-Comedy Film Is Premiering On...

Ram Gopal Varma Says Dhurandhar's Success Is A 'Warning' To Film Industry To Grow Up; Aditya Dhar...

Ram Gopal Varma Says Dhurandhar's Success Is A 'Warning' To Film Industry To Grow Up; Aditya Dhar...

Drishyam 2 Director Abhishek Pathak, Shivaleeka Oberoi Announce Pregnancy 2 Years After Marriage:...

Drishyam 2 Director Abhishek Pathak, Shivaleeka Oberoi Announce Pregnancy 2 Years After Marriage:...

'Mujhe Laga Ladki Hogi': Isha Malviya, Tejasswi Prakash, Debina Bonnerjee & Others React To Bharti...

'Mujhe Laga Ladki Hogi': Isha Malviya, Tejasswi Prakash, Debina Bonnerjee & Others React To Bharti...