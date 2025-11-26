Naagin 7: Puneet Tejwani To Star Opposite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary In Ektaa Kapoor's Show?

Naagin 7 | Instagram

As fans eagerly await the premiere of Naagin 7, rumours about new cast members are making waves. Reports recently suggested that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Vihan Verma and actor Shaamik Aabbas are joining Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama. Now, there are also talks of a Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor coming on board, adding to the growing excitement.

According to IWMBuzz, Puneet Tejwani is set to join the cast of Naagin 7. The actor, who was last seen in Mehndi Wala Ghar on Sony TV, is known for popular shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. However, his exact role in the show has not yet been revealed.

Additionally, reports suggest that Kushaagre Dua, Aafreen Dabestani, Nibeditaa Paal, Vibhuti Thakur, Beena Banerjee, and Shamik Abbas will also play key roles in Naagin 7.

As of now, there is not official confirmation yet.

Naagin 7 Release Date

Naagin 7 was originally scheduled for release in November 2025. However, the date was later postponed to December to avoid clashing with Bigg Boss 19’s grand finale. Following the postponement, the makers removed the release date from all official posters.

According to Telly Express, the makers are now planning to release Naagin 7 on 12 December. Since Bigg Boss 19’s finale is set for 7 December, the makers have chosen to delay the launch to prevent a TRP clash.

Bigg Boss 16 fame, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, was officially announced as the lead of Naagin 7 on Bigg Boss 19's stage. Thanking the channel and the producer, the lead actress wrote, "A huge thank you to @ektarkapoor ma’am @shobha9168 ma’am for believing in me and trusting me to take the Naagin legacy ahead — it truly feels like a dream come true. To @balajitelefilmslimited , thank you for giving life to this iconic world and making me a part of it (sic)."