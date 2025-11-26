 'Never Forgive, Never Forget...': Akshay Kumar, Isha Koppikar, Vikrant Massey & Other Celebs Pay Tribute To 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Victims
'Never Forgive, Never Forget...': Akshay Kumar, Isha Koppikar, Vikrant Massey & Other Celebs Pay Tribute To 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Victims

As India marks 17 years since the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Bollywood stars paid tribute to the victims. Akshay Kumar wrote "Never forgive, never forget" on X, while Veer Pahariya, Zoya Akhtar and Akshay Oberoi shared Mumbai Police's post. Vikrant Massey reacted with emojis, and Isha Koppikar offered heartfelt condolences to the martyrs and their families.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
article-image

As the country marks the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Bollywood celebrities remember the victims of one of India's worst terror strikes. This year marks 17 years since terrorists from the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) unleashed mayhem on the streets of India's financial capital, Mumbai, on November 26, 2008.

26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: Investigating Officer Ramesh Mahale Reveals How Kasab Was...
article-image

Akshay Kumar took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Never forgive, never forget. Jai Hind. #26/11."

While Veer Pahariya, Zoya Akhtar, and Akshay Oberoi re-shared Mumbai Police's post paying tribute to 26/11 on their Instagram stories.

Vikrant Massey, on the other hand, dropped a folded hand and a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Actress Isha Koppikar paid a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. She was heard saying in her latest social media post, "Today, my deepest condolences to the martyrs of 26/11 and Pahalgam. I am overwhelmed remembering their affected families. Their pain, sacrifice and courage remind us to become better humans and better Indians every day. India will never forget them. Their loss is a reminder of the price we pay for peace and the strength we must carry as a nation."

Her post was further accompanied by the caption, "Some heroes wear uniforms… and they never fade from history...Honoured to be part of this tribute at Gateway of India. (Mumbai Police, NSG, Commandos, Indian Security Forces, Tribute, Remembering 26/11, Nation United) (sic)."

The terrorists entered the city of Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, via the sea route. Over the next four days, they killed 166 people and injured around 300. Nine of the LeT terrorists were killed, while Ajmal Kasab was captured alive. In May 2010, Kasab was sentenced to death, and two years later, he was hanged in Pune.

