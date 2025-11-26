'Waha Ke Police Ke Paas Shayad Itne Powers Nahi Hai': Kapil Sharma Finally Breaks Silence On Firing Incident At His Cafe In Canada; Praises Mumbai Police - Watch Video

Kapil Sharma | Instagram

Comedian Kapil Sharma has a cafe in Surrey, Canada, named Kap's Cafe. This year, three times firing took place at his cafe, but Kapil had not spoken about it. Finally, at the trailer launch of his movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Kapil opened up about it.

He said, "Teen baar waha pe firing hui. Maybe jo mujhe lagta hai, I think waha ke jo rules hai, police ke paas shayad itni powers nahi hai ke woh uss chiz ko control kar paaye. But, uske baad jab hamare yeh case hua, toh yeh case federal mein chala gaya. Jaise hamare yaha central government hoti hai, waha Canada ke parliament mein uske upar charcha hui. Mujhe lagta jo upar wala karta hai uske peeche ki jo kahani hoti hai, hum nahi samajh paate (Three times firing happened there. Maybe, I think, given the rules there, the police probably don't have enough power to control such things. But, after that, when this case happened, it was taken to the federal level. Just like we have a central government here, it was discussed in the Canadian Parliament. I think we don't understand the story behind what god does)."

Kapil further stated that many people called and told him that such incidents used to happen there a lot. But, as the firing at his cafe became the news, the police and the law and order are taking steps towards making a lot of improvements.

Kapil Sharma Praises Mumbai Police

Kapil further said that he never feels unsafe in Mumbai or in India. He also praised the Mumbai Police.

The actor said, "Main kabhi Mumbai mein aur apni country mein kabhi unsafe feel nahi karta. Hamari Mumbai police jaisa koi bhi nahi hai. Jitni baar goli chali waha pe, uske baad aur badi opening lagi hamare cafe mein. So, upar wala saath hai toh thik hai. Har Har Mahadev (I never feel unsafe in Mumbai, or in my country. There's no one like our Mumbai Police. After every firing, our cafe opened even better. So, it's good to have the support of the god. Har Har Mahadev!)

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Release Date

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, which also stars Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati, and Warina Hussain, is slated to release on December 12, 2025.