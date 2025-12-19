'The Attempt Is To Go Beyond Power...': Unni Mukundan Starts Shooting For PM Narendra Modi's Biopic Maa Vande

Unni Mukundan Starts Shooting For Maa Vande | Instagram

In September this year, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, his biopic titled Maa Vande was announced. Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan will be seen playing the role of PM Modi in the pan-India film, and the movie will be directed by Kranthi Kumar. On Friday, December 19, 2025, the shooting of the film started, and Unni took to Instagram to inform everyone about it.

She shared pictures from the mahurat and wrote, "Started shooting for one of the most ambitious projects of my journey, Maa Vande. I’m grateful for the opportunity to have portrayed many strong characters over the years (sic)."

He further wrote, "With Maa Vande, the attempt is to go beyond power and physicality, and truthfully explore the emotional and psychological strength of the man. With the dream team, this stands strong on the vision. Blessed to be filming with Arri 265 the only camera in India (sic)."

Read Also Court Summons PM Modi Biopic Maa Vande Actor Unni Mukundan In An Alleged Assault Case

Maa Vande Cast

While Unni will be seen as Narendra Modi in the film, reportedly, Raveena Tandon has been roped in to play the character of Heeraben, PM's mother. However, there's no official announcement about it or any other cast.

Maa Vande Release Date

The makers have not yet announced the official release date of the film, but it is expected that Maa Vande will hit the big screens next year. The movie will be released in multiple languages, such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English.

Biopics On Prime Minister Narendra Modi

This is not the first biopic that is being made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2019, a film titled PM Narendra Modi starring Vivek Oberoi was released, but it failed to impress the audience.

Even a web series titled Modi: Journey of a Common Man was released in 2019, and actors like Mahesh Thakur, Aashiesh Sharma, and Faisal Khan were seen portraying the character of PM Modi in different stages of his life.

Now, let's wait and watch what response Maa Vande will get from the audience.