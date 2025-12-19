 Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer On Its Third Friday To Collect More Than New Release Avatar Fire And Ash?
Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, is all set to rule at the box office during its third weekend as well. The film's third Friday numbers are going to be just amazing. In fact, it looks like on its day 15, Dhurandhar will collect a better amount than the new release Avatar: Fire And Ash. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 09:32 PM IST
article-image
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection | YouTube

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, is all set to rule at the box office during its third weekend as well. The film's third Friday numbers are going to be just amazing. In fact, it looks like on its day 15, Dhurandhar will collect more than the new release Avatar: Fire And Ash.

As per early estimates, we can expect Dhurandhar to mint around Rs. 20 crore, and if the night shows get better footfalls, then the collection will be more. At the end of its second week, the film collected Rs. 460.50 crore, which is an amazing number. With its third Friday collection, the movie will mint around Rs. 480 crore, and by the end of its day 16, it will easily reach the Rs. 500 crore mark.

Dhurandhar Set To Beat Gadar 2 At The Box Office

Dhurandhar has already left behind many blockbuster movies, and now, it will easily cross the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 by the end of its third weekend. The Sunny Deol film had minted Rs. 525.7 crore.

