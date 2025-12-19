'Bar Dancer Toh Yeh Lag Rahi Hai': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt's Fans Troll Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola As Her Dance Video Goes Viral - Watch Video

Farrhana Bhatt / Akanksha Chamola | Instagram

At the success party of Bigg Boss 19, Farrhana Bhatt was seen dancing her heart out, and the video of the same had gone viral on social media. Gaurav Khanna's fans allegedly trolled her and called her a 'bar dancer'. Now, Farrhana's fans are taking revenge as Gaurav's wife, Akanksha Chamola's, dancing video has gone viral on social media, and they are now calling her a 'bar girl'.

A fan of Farrhana shared the video and wrote, "I don’t really want to bring this up and wanted to ignore it, but that day Gaurav’s fans were calling Farrhana a bar dancer, an attention seeker, and many other things. What do they have to say about this? 😭 Isn’t this embarrassing? (sic)."

I don’t really want to bring this up and wanted to ignore it, but that day Gaurav’s fans were calling Farrhana a bar dancer, an attention seeker, and many other things. What do they have to say about this? 😭



Isn’t this embarrassing?#FarrhanaBhatt #FarrhanaRebellions pic.twitter.com/eHUvRvrXfl — A𐙚⋆ (@bbcoree_) December 19, 2025

Replying to the tweet, a netizen wrote, "She looks like a bar dance, this is so embarrassing (sic)." Another X user tweeted, "Bar dancer to yea lag rahi hai (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Every gaurav fan is embarrassed of her wife doing sh*ty things like this (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Bigg Boss 19 Winner

Gaurav won the Bigg Boss 19 trophy, and Farrhana became the runner-up. Of course, because of this, there will be a rivalry between the fans of both celebrities.

Farrhana Bhatt On Not Winning The Trophy

After the finale, while to The Free Press Journal, Farrhana had stated, "I had kept that thing in my mind, no matter, I win or not, I have earned this support and love, and this is going to stay with me. I am grateful for the support that people have shown towards me. So, if I have not won the trophy, I have earned a lot of love and respect."