Vadh 2: Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra Request Fans Not To Give Away Spoilers Or Climax As Film Releases

Veteran actors Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra have requested everyone not to give spoilers or reveal the climax of their film Vadh 2, which released in theatres on Friday (February 6). Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the film received mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience. Now, as the reviews started flooding on social media, the actors made a request to the audience.

Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, they wrote, "We request you to please not give away the spoilers or climax of Vadh 2. The film has been made as a thriller mystery, and we hope the experience remains intact for everyone watching it in theatres."

The Free Press Journal's review of Vadh 2 read, "The film’s writer - director Jaspal Singh Sandhu does a decent job of the script. But, as the film progresses, the narrative tends to move more towards predictability. The film could have been more impactful if the suspense had got revealed more towards the end , which would have surely made the audience feel ‘OMG… I just did not expect this'."

"Without a convincing backstory, a bunch of situations look half baked. Maybe we get to see that in the film’s third part… as and when it gets made! If you are a diehard fan of Sanjay Mishra or Neena Gupta, do watch this film right away. Else… you can always watch it on OTT as and when it releases," it further read.

Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, after its theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Amitt K Singh, Akshay Dogra, Shilpa Shukla and Yogita Bihani among others.