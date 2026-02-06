The Bluff OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Priyanka Chopra & Karl Urban's Latest Action Film

The Bluff | Prime Video

The Bluff is an upcoming swashbuckler action thriller film starring Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban in the lead roles. The film is based on themes of intense survival, revenge, maternal protection, and betrayal. The makers of the film have confirmed that the film will be released on an OTT platform in February 2026.

The Bluff: OTT streaming details

The Bluff is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from February 25, 2025. The streaming giant shared the action-packed trailer of the film and wrote, "This only ends with the sand soaked in blood. The Bluff is coming to Prime Video February 25."

What is The Bluff all about?

The Bluff is an action-adventure film set in the late 19th-century Caribbean and narrates the story of a young woman named Ercell, a former pirate who tries to live her life quietly with her daughter. Her life goes well just like she ever dreamed of until a ruthless former captain, Connor (Karl Urban), hunts her down for revenge. What happens when her daughter gets in danger and is threatened with being killed by the pirates out there in an unkind world? Will she go back to her violent world and protect her daughter?

Cast and characters

The film features Priyanka Chopra as Ercell Bodden, Karl Urban as Captain Connor, Ismael Cruz Córdova as T.H. Bodden, Safia Oakley-Green as Elizabeth Bodden, Temuera Morrison as Lee, Zack Morris, David Field, Ronnie James Hughes, Liam Bunting, and Harry Reid, among others.

Powerhouse behind the film

The adventure film is produced by Joe Russo, Mariel Saldana, Cisely Saldana, Priyanka Chopra, Michael Disco, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Anthony Russo under the banner of AGBO, Cinestar Pictures, Big Indie Pictures, and Purple Pebble Pictures.

