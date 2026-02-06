'Pain Was Unbearable': Digital Creator Mrunal Panchal Undergoes Surgery For Dermoid Cyst; Shares Health Update In Emotional Post

Digital creator and influencer Mrunal Panchal recently shared a deeply personal health update, revealing that the past few days have been emotionally and physically exhausting. She admitted that she never imagined her 2026 would begin on such a challenging note. The experience has left her overwhelmed, yet determined to speak openly so others can learn from her journey.

The hidden struggle behind the pain

For the past two years, Mrunal had been consistent with her workouts and diet, believing she was doing everything right for her health. However, she later discovered that she was carrying a massive 15 cm dermoid cyst covering her right ovary. For months, she had been in pain but ignored it, assuming it was just regular period discomfort or symptoms related to PCOS. The diagnosis finally explained the persistent pain and changes her body had been undergoing.

Body changes, self-doubt, and realisations

Mrunal candidly spoke about her struggles with weight fluctuations, body dysphoria, and harsh online comments. She revealed that despite strict workouts and diets, her lower belly never responded, which made her feel frustrated and defeated. Learning about the cyst brought clarity and relief, as it helped her understand that her body was not failing her, something serious was happening internally. She emphasised the importance of not dismissing pain and listening carefully to one’s body signals.

Comments

Support from the creator community

Following her heartfelt post, fellow creators and fans flooded the comments with love and encouragement. Manav Chhabra wished her strength and a speedy recovery, praising her resilience. Actress Gauhar Khan also sent warm wishes, assuring her of love and support during this difficult time.

Through her story, Mrunal delivered a powerful reminder: never ignore your body’s warnings. She urged everyone to be kinder to themselves, avoid overworking, and prioritise health above all else, hoping her experience inspires others to seek timely medical help.