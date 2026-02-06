 'Pain Was Unbearable': Digital Creator Mrunal Panchal Undergoes Surgery For Dermoid Cyst; Shares Health Update In Emotional Post
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Pain Was Unbearable': Digital Creator Mrunal Panchal Undergoes Surgery For Dermoid Cyst; Shares Health Update In Emotional Post

'Pain Was Unbearable': Digital Creator Mrunal Panchal Undergoes Surgery For Dermoid Cyst; Shares Health Update In Emotional Post

Digital creator Mrunal Panchal shared an emotional health update, revealing she was diagnosed with a 15 cm dermoid cyst after months of pain she ignored, mistaking it for period or PCOS symptoms. She spoke about body image struggles and urged people to listen to their bodies. Fellow creators and fans wished her strength and a speedy recovery

Ameesha SUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 07:40 PM IST
article-image

Digital creator and influencer Mrunal Panchal recently shared a deeply personal health update, revealing that the past few days have been emotionally and physically exhausting. She admitted that she never imagined her 2026 would begin on such a challenging note. The experience has left her overwhelmed, yet determined to speak openly so others can learn from her journey.

The hidden struggle behind the pain

For the past two years, Mrunal had been consistent with her workouts and diet, believing she was doing everything right for her health. However, she later discovered that she was carrying a massive 15 cm dermoid cyst covering her right ovary. For months, she had been in pain but ignored it, assuming it was just regular period discomfort or symptoms related to PCOS. The diagnosis finally explained the persistent pain and changes her body had been undergoing.

Body changes, self-doubt, and realisations

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Municipal Corporation Begins Preparations For Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti With Grand Public Celebrations On February 19
Panvel Municipal Corporation Begins Preparations For Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti With Grand Public Celebrations On February 19
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Hold Mayor And Deputy Mayor Elections On February 10; Nominations Filed
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Hold Mayor And Deputy Mayor Elections On February 10; Nominations Filed
FIR Filed In Lucknow Against ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Film Team Over Caste Sentiments
FIR Filed In Lucknow Against ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Film Team Over Caste Sentiments
Mumbai Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Loses Eye After Stone-Pelting At Bandra Railway Station, Accused Arrested | VIDEO
Mumbai Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Loses Eye After Stone-Pelting At Bandra Railway Station, Accused Arrested | VIDEO

Mrunal candidly spoke about her struggles with weight fluctuations, body dysphoria, and harsh online comments. She revealed that despite strict workouts and diets, her lower belly never responded, which made her feel frustrated and defeated. Learning about the cyst brought clarity and relief, as it helped her understand that her body was not failing her, something serious was happening internally. She emphasised the importance of not dismissing pain and listening carefully to one’s body signals.

Comments

Support from the creator community

Following her heartfelt post, fellow creators and fans flooded the comments with love and encouragement. Manav Chhabra wished her strength and a speedy recovery, praising her resilience. Actress Gauhar Khan also sent warm wishes, assuring her of love and support during this difficult time.

Through her story, Mrunal delivered a powerful reminder: never ignore your body’s warnings. She urged everyone to be kinder to themselves, avoid overworking, and prioritise health above all else, hoping her experience inspires others to seek timely medical help.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Pain Was Unbearable': Digital Creator Mrunal Panchal Undergoes Surgery For Dermoid Cyst; Shares...
'Pain Was Unbearable': Digital Creator Mrunal Panchal Undergoes Surgery For Dermoid Cyst; Shares...
Kolkata Office Employees Turn Earthquake Evacuation To Mass 'Sutta Break': Netizens Say, 'Its...
Kolkata Office Employees Turn Earthquake Evacuation To Mass 'Sutta Break': Netizens Say, 'Its...
MP News: 12 Metres Long Mysterious Bones, Teeth Recovered In Sidhi's Hills; Suspected Fossils...
MP News: 12 Metres Long Mysterious Bones, Teeth Recovered In Sidhi's Hills; Suspected Fossils...
'She Should Take Care Of In-Laws': Elderly Man's View On 'Achhi Bahu' Enrages Netizens - Video
'She Should Take Care Of In-Laws': Elderly Man's View On 'Achhi Bahu' Enrages Netizens - Video
'Jugaad Ka Ant Nahi': Woman Uses Tripod To Watch Series On Flight Seat; Viral IndiGo Clip Amuses...
'Jugaad Ka Ant Nahi': Woman Uses Tripod To Watch Series On Flight Seat; Viral IndiGo Clip Amuses...