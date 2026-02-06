Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Kapil Sharma's Romantic Comedy Film Streaming On This Platform

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 | JioHotstar

Fans of comedy and romantic entertainers have a new reason to be excited as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, the much-anticipated sequel to Kapil Sharma’s hit comedy film, has arrived on OTT. The original film, known for its rib-tickling humour and light-hearted narrative, starred Kapil Sharma in the lead and became a favourite among audiences for its unique blend of situational comedy and relatable characters.

The comedy-drama film is directed and written by Anukalp Goswami. The film, which was released on December 12, 2025, received a mixed performance by audiences and critics.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: Streaming details

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is now streaming on JioHotstar. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned, "Full family entertainer with double… no, quadruple confusion 😄Watch #KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2, now streaming only on JioHotstar." Fans who may have missed the theatrical release now have the opportunity to watch the film from the comfort of their homes. If you haven't watched the first part of the film, then you can watch it on YouTube.

What is the story of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2?

The story of the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 film revolves around a simple man, Mohan (Kapil Sharma), who converts to different religions to marry his girlfriend, Sania (Heera Warina), and accidentally gets caught in the trap of three different wives. Creating confusion and humour, he tries to keep his three wives (Meera, Ruhi, and Jenny) happy in the same city. What happens next is revealed in the film. The film blends humour, romance, and Kapil Sharma’s signature comedy.

Cast and characters: Who plays what?

The film features Kapil Sharma as Mohan Sharma, Tridha Choudhury as Meera, Hira Warina as Saniya, Ayesha Khan as Roohi, Sushant Singh as DCP David D'Costa, Vipin Sharma as Mirza, Akhilendra Mishra as BK, Supriya Shukla as Mohan's Mother, and Jimmy Moses as Eunuch Head, among others. It is produced by Abbas-Mustan, Ganesh Jain, Ratan Jain, and Vipin Agnihotri under the banner of Abbas–Mustan Films Production and Venus Records & Tapes.