Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release Date Locked: Everything You Need To Know About Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara And Venkatesh Starrer

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu | ZEE5

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is an action comedy film starring Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on January 12, 2026, coinciding with the festival of Sankranti. The movie received mixed reviews from audiences, praising Chiranjeevi's performance. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad is set to stream on OTT in February 2026.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will stream in seven languages

According to the makers of the film, it is set to be released on ZEE5, starting from February 11. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on Instagram and wrote, "Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu. The Boss. The Megastar. Is making an entrance on Zee5. Stay Tuned." The film will be available to watch in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bangla.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Storyline

Mana Shankara is an action-comedy film that centres around a National Security Officer named Shankara Vara Prasad, whose life takes an interesting turn when he falls in love and marries Sasirekha. However, their marriage is short-lived due to a severe ideological rift between Prasad and his father-in-law, GVR, a powerful businessman and an influential figure. What happens when the couple is forced to divorce?

Cast and characters

The film features Chiranjeevi as Shankara Vara Prasad, Venkatesh as Venky Gowda, Catherine Tresa as Jwaala, Nayanthara as Sasirekha, Zarina Wahab as Vara Prasad's mother, Harsha Vardhan as Narayana, Abhinav Gomatam as Musthafa, and Sharat Saxena as MP Nitin Sharma, among others. It is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments. The music of the film is composed by Bheems Cecirole.