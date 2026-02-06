'Creating Panic For Monetary Gains': 800+ Missing In Delhi Case Turns Out To Be Paid Promotion For Mardaani 3? Police Vows Strict Action

Delhi 800+ Missing Case | X/@amitmalviya/DelhiPolice

A wave of panic swept Delhi after news circulated online claiming that 800+ people, especially women and children, were missing. But was this actually a paid PR stunt designed to create panic? Several influencers and media channels reported the story, citing PTI as the source. However, Amit Malviya, National In-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Information & Technology Department, took to X, claiming that the report of people missing from Delhi was "nothing but a paid campaign." for promotion of a Hindi film.

Claiming that Delhi Police will take strict action against the paid campaign that alleged over 800+ people went missing from Delhi, Malviya re-shared a video of Archit Vats stating that this PR campaign was allegedly launched to promote Mardaani 3. The campaign reportedly began in Mumbai, where the Mumbai Police took strict action against those spreading such news. The PR team then apparently chose Delhi as the next city to run the same campaign through some social media influencers.

The claim that “so many children have gone missing from Delhi” is being spread through a paid campaign to promote a Hindi film. The Delhi Police will obviously follow this up to its logical conclusion. https://t.co/qHrT8X6vlq pic.twitter.com/D7YpipMNEw — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 6, 2026

According to the video shared by Archit and later re-shared by Malviya, the influencer stated, "Sabka source ek hi tha, PTI... ab PTI me articles kaise chapta hai, I won't comment on that, jinko pata hai pata hai (sic)." Delhi Police later clarified that the reported numbers were historical and that there was "no significant surge in missing cases" in January 2026 compared to the previous year.

Makers of Mardaani movie decided to spread mass hysteria around missing persons just to promote their movie. Not denying it's a very real problem but analyse data on how many leave on their own, how majority are traced & brought back pic.twitter.com/iR29vp9Wcf — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) February 5, 2026

Just for Promotions of a Movie!!#Mardaani #Delhi pic.twitter.com/egy66R9A8v — Archit Vats (@digitalindianyt) February 5, 2026

It is claimed that since Mardaani 3’s plot also revolves around the investigation of missing girls, particularly children, this paid PR campaign was allegedly orchestrated to promote the film. Many influencers reportedly promoted the story without any verified sources. Yash Raj Films has not yet responded to it yet.

After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 6, 2026

Delhi Police Takes Strict Action

The official social media handle of Delhi Police tweeted on February 6, 2026, "After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion (sic)." They affirmed that creating panic for monetary gain will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against individuals who promoted the same.