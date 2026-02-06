 'Creating Panic For Monetary Gains': 800+ Missing In Delhi Case Turns Out To Be Paid Promotion For Mardaani 3? Police Vows Strict Action
Delhi Police revealed that reports claiming over 800 people went missing in the city were part of a paid PR campaign, allegedly to promote Mardaani 3. Officials warned that creating panic for monetary gain will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against those involved.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
Delhi 800+ Missing Case | X/@amitmalviya/DelhiPolice

A wave of panic swept Delhi after news circulated online claiming that 800+ people, especially women and children, were missing. But was this actually a paid PR stunt designed to create panic? Several influencers and media channels reported the story, citing PTI as the source. However, Amit Malviya, National In-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Information & Technology Department, took to X, claiming that the report of people missing from Delhi was "nothing but a paid campaign." for promotion of a Hindi film.

Claiming that Delhi Police will take strict action against the paid campaign that alleged over 800+ people went missing from Delhi, Malviya re-shared a video of Archit Vats stating that this PR campaign was allegedly launched to promote Mardaani 3. The campaign reportedly began in Mumbai, where the Mumbai Police took strict action against those spreading such news. The PR team then apparently chose Delhi as the next city to run the same campaign through some social media influencers.

According to the video shared by Archit and later re-shared by Malviya, the influencer stated, "Sabka source ek hi tha, PTI... ab PTI me articles kaise chapta hai, I won't comment on that, jinko pata hai pata hai (sic)." Delhi Police later clarified that the reported numbers were historical and that there was "no significant surge in missing cases" in January 2026 compared to the previous year.

It is claimed that since Mardaani 3’s plot also revolves around the investigation of missing girls, particularly children, this paid PR campaign was allegedly orchestrated to promote the film. Many influencers reportedly promoted the story without any verified sources. Yash Raj Films has not yet responded to it yet.

Delhi Police Takes Strict Action

The official social media handle of Delhi Police tweeted on February 6, 2026, "After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion (sic)." They affirmed that creating panic for monetary gain will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against individuals who promoted the same.

