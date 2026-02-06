 Siren's Kiss OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Park Min-young & Kim Jung-hyun's South Korean Drama
Siren's Kiss revolves around a high-profile art auctioneer at Royal Auction named Han Seol-ah, whose life takes a dramatic turn when she finds herself entangled in the mysterious deaths of her former investigation and becomes part of a criminal investigation.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Siren's Kiss OTT Release Date |

Siren's Kiss is a romantic thriller South Korean drama which is created by Cho Hyun-kyung and written by Lee Young. The series stars Park Min-young and Wi Ha-joon in the lead roles. Park Min Young has been a part of previously successful K-dramas like What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, Marry My Husband, and Confidence Queen, whereas Wi Hajun is known for Squid Game and The Midnight Romance in Hagwon. The series is set to be released on OTT in March 2026.

Siren's Kiss: OTT streaming details

Siren's Kiss is one of the most anticipated K dramas, which is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from March 2, 2026. The streaming platform shared the intriguing poster of the series on X and captioned, "Will you be able to resist her call? Romance turns lethal with #ParkMinyoung in Siren’s Kiss, arriving March 2 on Prime Video."

What is Siren's Kiss all about?

Siren's Kiss revolves around a high-profile art auctioneer at Royal Auction named Han Seol-ah, whose life takes a dramatic turn when she finds herself entangled in the mysterious deaths of her former investigation and becomes part of a criminal investigation. The series also shows Cha Woo-seok, an elite investigator for an insurance company's Special Investigations Unit, who is assigned to solve the mysterious case. What happens when Woo-seok rigorously pursues Seol-ah as his primary suspect, and she tries to protect herself? What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and characters

The film features Park Min-young as Han Seol-ah, Kim Jung-hyun, and Wi Ha-joon as Cha Woo-seok, among others. The series is based on the 1999 Japanese series, Koori no Sekai, by Hisashi Nozawa. The series is produced by Studio Dragon and Kim Jung-hyun.

