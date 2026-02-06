 'Manoj Bajpayee Murdabad': Members Of Brahmin Community In Bhopal Protest Against Ghooskhor Pandat; Demand Title Change - Watch Video
Netflix's movie Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee and directed by Neeraj Pandey, has landed in controversy because of its title. FIR has been filed against the makers, and in Bhopal, members of the Brahmin community are protesting, demanding a change in the title of the movie.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Protest Against Ghooskhor Pandat In Bhopal | X (Twitter)

A couple of days ago, at a grand event in Mumbai, Netflix announced the slate of their upcoming movies and series. Neeraj Pandey's Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee, was also one of the films announced at the event. Well, the title of the movie has not gone down well with the Brahmin community. In Bhopal, members of the community protested against the film and demanded a change in the title.

The protestors were seen holding placards which read, 'Iss film ka nirmata Neeraj Pandey murdabad', 'Digital platform Netflix ko bandh karo, FIR karo', 'Iss film ka kalakaar Manoj Bajpayee murdabad', and more. Watch the video below...

article-image

FIR Against The Makers Of Ghooskhor Pandat

On Friday, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh directed the registration of an FIR against the makers Ghooskhor Pandat, including director Neeraj Pandey and lead actor Manoj Bajpayee.

After the FIR was registered, Pandey and Bajpayee both shared a clarification on social media.

article-image

Manoj Bajpayee's Clarification On Ghooskhor Pandat

On X (Twitter), Bajpayee tweeted, "I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen. As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community."

"In my experience of working with Neeraj Pandey, there has been a consistent seriousness and care in how he approaches his films. The filmmakers have decided to take down the promotional material, in light of the public sentiment. This reflects the seriousness with which the concerns are being taken (sic)."

Ghooskhor Pandat Release Date

While the film was officially announced at the event, the release date is not yet confirmed. We wonder if after the controversy, the makers will change the title of the film or not. Let's wait and watch.

