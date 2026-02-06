'We Have Decided To Take Down...': Ghooskhor Pandat Director Neeraj Pandey BREAKS Silence On Title Row After FIR In Lucknow

Neeraj Pandey Clarifies Ghooskhor Pandat Title | Photo Via YouTube

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Ghooskhor Pandat, recently announced and set to premiere on Netflix later this year, has sparked controversy over its title. While some critics called it casteist and accused it of normalising hatred against a particular community, others claimed it unfairly targets the Brahmin community.

Set in Delhi, the film revolves around a corrupt police officer, Ajay Dikshit, popularly known as Pandat, whose quest to make easy money spirals out of control after he gets caught up in a far-reaching conspiracy.

An FIR has also been registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow on Friday, February 6, against the makers, alleging that the title and content hurt religious and caste sentiments and threaten public harmony.

Ghooskhor Pandat Director Neeraj Pandey Breaks Silence On Title Row

Amid the row, director Neeraj Pandey issued a statement clarifying that 'Pandat' is merely a colloquial name for a fictional character and that the story focuses on an individual's actions and choices, without representing or commenting on any caste, religion, or community.

'Sincere Intent To Entertain Audiences'

Neeraj said, "As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility - to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful. This film, like my earlier work, has been created with sincere intent and solely to entertain audiences."

'Decided To Take Down All Promotional Materials'

He added that while he understands the title has caused hurt to some viewers and genuinely acknowledges those feelings, the team has decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being. He said the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story they intend to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses, adding that he looks forward to sharing it with audiences soon.

FIR Filed In Lucknow

According to the Lucknow Police, Kotwali Hazratganj SHO Inspector Vikram Singh took cognisance of complaints related to the film, which is slated to be broadcast on social media and Netflix. Police said that, prima facie, the title appears deliberately framed to target and insult a particular community, specifically the Brahmin community, by associating the term 'Pandat' with corruption.

The petition, filed by Mahender Chaturvedi through advocate Vineet Jindal, alleges that the title and proposed content are defamatory and communally offensive. It further argues that the impugned content violates fundamental rights under Articles 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution, while noting that freedom of speech under Article 19(1)(a) is subject to reasonable restrictions.