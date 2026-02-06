Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: Netflix Removes Manoj Bajpayee Starrer From Their Listing After Makers Promise To Take Down Promotional Assets

Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy | X (Twitter)

After its announcement at Netflix's grand slate announcement event in Mumbai, Neeraj Pandey's Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee, has been making it to the headlines for the wrong reasons. FIR has been filed against the makers of the film, and on social media, netizens are bashing the makers and Bajpayee for hurting religious sentiments. Pandey and Bajpayee both shared a statement and promised that, for now, all the promotional assets of the film will be removed.

Now, social media users have marked that Netflix has removed the film from their listing. Check out the tweets below...

Netflix has removed ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ from their listing. pic.twitter.com/YH7XbX0ZzE — Sanket Upadhyay (@sanket) February 6, 2026

What Is The Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy?

According to a section of people, the title of the film has hurt their religious sentiments. After the film was announced, it faced a lot of backlash on social media, and on Friday, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, directed the registration of an FIR against the makers Ghooskhor Pandat, including director Neeraj Pandey and lead actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Soon, Pandey and Bajpayee shared a statement about it. The actor tweeted, "I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen. As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community."

"In my experience of working with Neeraj Pandey, there has been a consistent seriousness and care in how he approaches his films. The filmmakers have decided to take down the promotional material, in light of the public sentiment. This reflects the seriousness with which the concerns are being taken (sic)," his statement further read.

With the film's promotional assets being taken down and Netflix removing it from its listing, we wonder if the makers are planning to relaunch the movie with a new title. Let's wait and watch.

