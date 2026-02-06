 Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: Netflix Removes Manoj Bajpayee Starrer From Their Listing After Makers Promise To Take Down Promotional Assets
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGhooskhor Pandat Controversy: Netflix Removes Manoj Bajpayee Starrer From Their Listing After Makers Promise To Take Down Promotional Assets

Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: Netflix Removes Manoj Bajpayee Starrer From Their Listing After Makers Promise To Take Down Promotional Assets

Neeraj Pandey's Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee, has landed in controversy because of its title. The makers shared a statement in which they promised that the promotional assets of the film would be taken down. Now, even Netflix has removed the movie from their listings.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 07:03 PM IST
article-image
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy | X (Twitter)

After its announcement at Netflix's grand slate announcement event in Mumbai, Neeraj Pandey's Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee, has been making it to the headlines for the wrong reasons. FIR has been filed against the makers of the film, and on social media, netizens are bashing the makers and Bajpayee for hurting religious sentiments. Pandey and Bajpayee both shared a statement and promised that, for now, all the promotional assets of the film will be removed.

Now, social media users have marked that Netflix has removed the film from their listing. Check out the tweets below...

Read Also
'We Have Decided To Take Down...': Ghooskhor Pandat Director Neeraj Pandey BREAKS Silence On Title...
article-image

What Is The Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy?

According to a section of people, the title of the film has hurt their religious sentiments. After the film was announced, it faced a lot of backlash on social media, and on Friday, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, directed the registration of an FIR against the makers Ghooskhor Pandat, including director Neeraj Pandey and lead actor Manoj Bajpayee.

FPJ Shorts
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: Netflix Removes Manoj Bajpayee Starrer From Their Listing After Makers Promise To Take Down Promotional Assets
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: Netflix Removes Manoj Bajpayee Starrer From Their Listing After Makers Promise To Take Down Promotional Assets
IND Vs USA At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What To Carry, Things To Avoid Before Entering
IND Vs USA At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What To Carry, Things To Avoid Before Entering
Illegal Coal Mine Blast In Meghalaya Kills 18; Two Owners Arrested
Illegal Coal Mine Blast In Meghalaya Kills 18; Two Owners Arrested
Maharashtra News: BJP MP Medha Kulkarni Demands Direct Premium Train Service Between Delhi And Pune In Rajya Sabha | VIDEO
Maharashtra News: BJP MP Medha Kulkarni Demands Direct Premium Train Service Between Delhi And Pune In Rajya Sabha | VIDEO

Soon, Pandey and Bajpayee shared a statement about it. The actor tweeted, "I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen. As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community."

"In my experience of working with Neeraj Pandey, there has been a consistent seriousness and care in how he approaches his films. The filmmakers have decided to take down the promotional material, in light of the public sentiment. This reflects the seriousness with which the concerns are being taken (sic)," his statement further read.

Read Also
'Manoj Bajpayee Murdabad': Members Of Brahmin Community In Bhopal Protest Against Ghooskhor Pandat;...
article-image

With the film's promotional assets being taken down and Netflix removing it from its listing, we wonder if the makers are planning to relaunch the movie with a new title. Let's wait and watch.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: Netflix Removes Manoj Bajpayee Starrer From Their Listing After Makers...
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: Netflix Removes Manoj Bajpayee Starrer From Their Listing After Makers...
The 50: Karan Patel's Allah Tattoo Sparks Controversy; Calling It Haram, Netizens React 'It Was...
The 50: Karan Patel's Allah Tattoo Sparks Controversy; Calling It Haram, Netizens React 'It Was...
'Both Made Me Feel Completely...': Border 2 Actor Guneet Sandhu On His Experience Of Working With...
'Both Made Me Feel Completely...': Border 2 Actor Guneet Sandhu On His Experience Of Working With...
'Cheaper Than Tara Sutaria Clip': Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola Faces Backlash Over Viral...
'Cheaper Than Tara Sutaria Clip': Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola Faces Backlash Over Viral...
'Manoj Bajpayee Murdabad': Members Of Brahmin Community In Bhopal Protest Against Ghooskhor Pandat;...
'Manoj Bajpayee Murdabad': Members Of Brahmin Community In Bhopal Protest Against Ghooskhor Pandat;...