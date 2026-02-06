'Both Made Me Feel Completely...': Border 2 Actor Guneet Sandhu On His Experience Of Working With Sunny Deol And Shah Rukh Khan | Exclusive

Guneet Sandhu On His Experience Of Working With Sunny Deol And Shah Rukh Khan | Instagram

Actor Guneet Sandhu played the role of Sunny Deol's son in Border 2. Even though it was a small role, Guneet, with his performance as Angad Singh Kaler, grabbed everyone's attention. The Free Press Journal interacted with the actor and spoke to him about the response he has received for his performance, experience of working with Sunny Deol, sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in an advertisement, and more...

What response are you getting for your performance in Border 2?

I honestly didn’t expect the kind of impact Angad would have on the audience. The response has been overwhelming and deeply humbling. My social media is filled with messages and calls from people across the industry, including filmmakers and actors, and from audiences who want to know more about Angad and what happens to him. Randomly, people are recognising me and asking for pictures, all feels so special and new. What moves me the most is the emotional connection people have felt with the character. Many have written to say Angad's story stayed with them. For me, that kind of response feels surreal, and I’m extremely grateful for all the love coming my way.

How was your experience of working with Sunny Deol? Were you nervous to share screen space with him?

Gadar was one of the most-watched films of my childhood. Whenever it came on television, I would be glued to the screen. Playing Sunny sir’s son truly felt like a full-circle moment. I wasn’t nervous at all; I was genuinely excited. From the day I was told I would be playing Angad Singh Kaler, I kept imagining the shoot days, the conversations we would have, and everything I could learn from him.



When I first met him on set, his warmth instantly put me at ease. He is extremely calm, grounded, and super chill. That warmth made our scenes even better and gave me the ability to do my bit more honestly. During the shoot, we had many conversations in Punjabi about films, his life, his experiences, and shared lunch. It is rare and special to meet the people you've admired during childhood, and even rarer to work with them. This experience will always hold a very special place in my heart. I learned a lot just by observing him, his sincerity, and the authenticity he brings to his craft.

Your character gets a strong emotional arc in the film. How did your family react after seeing the movie?

First of all, I am deeply grateful to Anurag sir for trusting me with Angad, a character that lies at the emotional heart of the film. Even I was taken aback while watching the film by how poetically Angad’s journey was presented. My mother has been a huge Sunny Deol fan since her college days. When she found out I would be playing his son, she was on cloud nine. Unfortunately, due to accident injuries, she has not been able to watch the film in a theatre yet. But she keeps on getting my scenes on her social media feed, and every appreciation post just makes her emotional and proud.

My father and sister watched the film in the theatre. My father called me after the show and told me he was really proud to be my father. That moment means everything to me.

How did you get the role in Border 2?

I was auditioning regularly with most of the casting companies when I was approached by Satyam Jha from Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company to audition for Border 2. The moment I read the title, I knew I had to give it everything I had. Prepped with the scenes, tied my own turban for the audition, grew whatever beard I could in the given time, and focused on keeping the performance as authentic and honest as possible. After a while, I got a call and was told that the director loved my take, and I was locked for the role. I was genuinely happy, cried for a while, and immediately called my father. Soon after, I met Anurag sir for a meeting, who further briefed me about the character and the vision of the film.



You have worked with Shah Rukh Khan in an advertisement. How was that experience?

It was surreal. I remember rehearsing how I would greet Shah Rukh sir, trying to get everything right. But when the moment arrived, and I entered the set and saw him, all of that disappeared, but then he walked up to me himself, shook my hand, asked my name, gave me a warm hug and instantly made me feel comfortable. During the shoot, he was cracking jokes, being incredibly warm, and answered my questions with so much grace. After a while, it didn’t feel like I was sitting with one of the biggest stars of the industry; it felt like a genuine conversation with a friend. What struck me the most was his humility; he was deeply present and attentive.



Tell us one difference and one similarity between Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol.

The only difference I experienced was that with Sunny sir, I spoke in Punjabi, and with Shah Rukh sir, the conversations were in Hindi. Everything else felt very similar. Both made me feel completely comfortable and created a space where I did not feel nervous at all. Their warmth, generosity, and respect for co-actors are qualities they both share, and everyone should learn.

What are your upcoming projects?

I am currently working on a feature film that is under production and is expected to wrap by May or June. Due to a signed NDA, I cannot share further details at the moment. Alongside that, I am working on a theatre play based on a short story by Saadat Hasan Manto, which I am extremely excited about. You will also continue to see me regularly in television commercials.