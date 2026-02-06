'Cheaper Than Tara Sutaria Clip': Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola Faces Backlash Over Viral Intimate Dance Video- Watch

Akanksha Chamola |

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola has recently been bagging headlines. She was previously discussed for making videos with Awez Darbar. And, now she is being discussed for the promotional video of Dil Dhokha aur Desire, where Akanksha was seen grooving alongside her co-stars Kunwar Amar and Ali Hasan.

In the promotional video, Akanksha was first seen dancing with Amar, but Ali soon joined in, sharing a close dance moment with her. Amar then returned and hugged Akanksha from behind, while she kept laughing throughout the interaction. This dance sequence has now gone viral online, with many netizens trolling it and drawing comparisons to the similar viral moment between AP Dhillon and Tara Sutaria.

Fans Reaction

A user compared Akanksha's move to be same as Tara, saying, "Earlier, Veer Pahariya’s girlfriend was kissing someone else on stage, and then they broke up. And now Gaurav Khanna’s wife is behaving in the same way (sic)." Another called out actress and Gaurav's wife, saying, "Chee!!! the gaurav khanna's wife's clip was 100 times more cheaper than the tara sutariya clip (sic)." Antoher predicted that Gaurav and Akanksha might soon be separated.

>Earlier, Veer Pahariya’s girlfriend was kissing someone else on stage, and then they broke up..

>And now Gaurav Khanna’s wife is behaving in the same way..

>This generation has become such that one person isn’t enough..people want multiple love affairs. We are doomed. pic.twitter.com/eI6H1FBr1c — Wizard 🐉 (@Quantum_143) February 6, 2026

Chee!!! the gaurav khanna's wife's clip was 100 times more cheaper than the tara sutariya clip. What was she even 🤢 — Divya (@Dia798675) February 6, 2026

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola will separate soon. — Karuna Madan (@karuna_madan) February 6, 2026

Akanksha Chamola Addressed How Intimacy In Cinema Is Handled

Taking a moment to acknowledge how a reporter asked her about intimacy in a respectful manner, Akanksha uploaded the clip and said, "Want to take a moment to appreciate this question and the way it was framed." She added that, as an actor, topics like intimacy can often feel vulnerable, but when asked appropriately, it allows for honest answers rather than hesitation. In her post, she emphasized that intimacy in cinema is "handled with care, consent and responsibility," and thanked her co-stars and director for creating a safe space on set.

Akanksha's Dil Dhokha aur Desire will stream exclusively on ShemarooMe from February 12, 20026 onwards.