The 50 Eliminated Contestant: Who Is Archit Kaushik? Elvish Yadav’s Friend Explains Why He Beat Maxtern

After a verbal disagreement escalated into a physical altercation, the Lion decided to evict Archit Kaushik from The 50. Following his elimination, Archit admitted that Elvish Yadav had played a role in their entry into the Colors TV reality show. He also criticized Maxtern for bringing up past incidents on the show, including his fight with Elvish.

After his elimination, Archit called out Siwet and others during a podcast with Faridabad Rockers, saying, "Footage ke bhookhe hain ye log". He added that their careers would end if YouTube or social media vanished, whereas he creates content primarily for his fans and isn’t dependent on the platforms. This raises the question: what exactly does Archit do, and who is he really?

The 50: Who Is Archit Kaushik?

Archit Kaushik is a close friend of Elvish Yadav and is a 24-year-old content creator from Gurgaon. He rose to fame through videos and shows made in collaboration with Elvish and is now actively creating content on social media, where he has around 607K followers.

Archit has also appeared in several TV series, including School Wala Pyaar, Badmashi, Gurgaon, and Tuition Teacher Ki Beti Se Pyaar. In many of these projects, he was seen alongside Lovekesh Kataria and Elvish Yadav.

In a podcast with Faridabad Rockers, Archit claimed that he confronted Maxtern after he made a remark about Elvish on The 50. However, he said he reacted physically only after Maxtern repeated the comment for a second time. Archit explained, "Log mujhe bol rahe hain- aapko hanth nahi uthana chahiye tha. Maine usko bhot samjhaya...phr usne ba****** kari phr maine thappad mara." When talked about whether the Lion in The 50 is Elvish, Archit denied the rumours.

