 Chandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl's Mystery Man Hints Big Reveal On February 8; Netizens React 'Bhai Propose Karne Wale'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentChandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl's Mystery Man Hints Big Reveal On February 8; Netizens React 'Bhai Propose Karne Wale'

Chandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl's Mystery Man Hints Big Reveal On February 8; Netizens React 'Bhai Propose Karne Wale'

Chandrika Dixit, aka the Vada Pav Girl, has stirred curiosity with her mystery man, who promises to reveal the truth about their relationship on February 8. Fans are already speculating about a proposal, with many joking, "Bhai propose karne wale."

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
Vada Pav Girl |

Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the Vada Pav Girl, has sparked curiosity with her latest videos, fueling speculation about the identity of a mystery man she is allegedly dating. This follows Chandrika Dixit's recent accusations that her husband, Yugam Gera, allegedly cheated on her. The couple has been publicly accusing each other, adding to the ongoing drama. Meanwhile, the Vada Pav Girl has shared a new video featuring the mystery man, who says he will respond to the trolls on February 8.

In a new post with the mystery man, Chandrika tells him, "Tujhe pata hai media wale kya naam de rahe hain tujhe, kya kya chaap rahe hain hamare bare mein (Do you know what the media is calling you and what all they are printing about us?)". The man in the video responds that he will reply to everyone. Chandrika then asks when he plans to address the trolls and allegations, to which he replies, "8 taarik ko," leaving Chandrika curious about what will happen on the 8th.

Seeing the video, fans reacted in the comment section, saying, "8 ko propose day hai na to propose krega." Another joked, "lagta hai bhai propose karne wale." Others continued to call it a publicity stunt.

Read Also
'Apne Naye Aashiq Ke Sath Ghum': Chandrika Dixit's Husband Yugam Gera Breaks Silence As Vada Pav...
article-image

Chandrika had earlier accused her husband, Yugam, of cheating, sharing chats and photos that allegedly showed him with another woman. She claimed in a video that the alleged affair had been going on for two months and expressed frustration that she was managing both the family and their shop while he engaged in such behavior.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Lottery Result: February 06, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 39 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: February 06, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 39 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
TS ICET 2026: Notification Out At icet.tgche.ac.in, Application Process Begins on February 12
TS ICET 2026: Notification Out At icet.tgche.ac.in, Application Process Begins on February 12
'Start Considering Alternative Careers': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Issues Stark Warning To Software Developers As AI Reshapes Coding
'Start Considering Alternative Careers': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Issues Stark Warning To Software Developers As AI Reshapes Coding
UP Board Class 10 And 12 Admit Card 2026 To Be Issued Soon At upmsp.edu.in; Check Details Here
UP Board Class 10 And 12 Admit Card 2026 To Be Issued Soon At upmsp.edu.in; Check Details Here

Responding to the claims, Yugam admitted to making mistakes (without acknowledging the alleged infidelity) but downplayed their seriousness. He also accused Chandrika of posting videos with her "naya aashiq." Yugam further stated that he would not allow Chandrika to take over the shop, which he claimed he built, adding that Chandrika's success was also because of him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Siren's Kiss OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Park Min-young & Kim Jung-hyun's South Korean...
Siren's Kiss OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Park Min-young & Kim Jung-hyun's South Korean...
Chandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl's Mystery Man Hints Big Reveal On February 8; Netizens React 'Bhai...
Chandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl's Mystery Man Hints Big Reveal On February 8; Netizens React 'Bhai...
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: IMPPA Writes To Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeking Security...
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: IMPPA Writes To Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeking Security...
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: BSP Chief Mayawati Demands Ban On Film, Lauds Lucknow Police For...
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: BSP Chief Mayawati Demands Ban On Film, Lauds Lucknow Police For...
Vadh 2 X Review: Neena Gupta & Sanjay Mishra's Thriller Film Gets Thumbs Up From Netizens, Climax...
Vadh 2 X Review: Neena Gupta & Sanjay Mishra's Thriller Film Gets Thumbs Up From Netizens, Climax...