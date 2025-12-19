'Love You Papa': Sunny Deol Shares Trailer Of Late Father Dharmendra's Last Film Ikkis, Fans Get Emotional

Sunny Deol / Dharmendra |

Veteran actor Dharmandra passed in November this year, but we will get to watch him on the big screens for the last time in the film Ikkis, which is slated to release on January 1, 2026. On Friday, a new trailer of the film was released, and Sunny Deol took to Instagram to share it.

He captioned the post as, "Love you papa ❤️❤️❤️ Witness the true story of the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, a hero who was only 21 and became eternal - Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal. 🫡 #Ikkis In cinemas on 1st Jan 2026 (sic)." Watch the trailer below...

Dharmendra's Fans Get Emotional

As Sunny shared the trailer of Ikkis, Dharam ji's fans became emotional. A netizen commented, "One and only Dharam sir 🙏❤️💞 love you forever Miss you always (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Blockbuster. Wish your dad was here. He’s watching in heaven (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Sir rula diya aapne (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Ikkis Release Date

Ikkis was slated to release on December 25, 2025. But, the film has been postponed to January 1, 2026. Everyone thought that the movie was pushed because of the Dhurandhar box office storm, and to avoid a clash with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, but Amitabh Bachchan revealed that due to astrological reasons, the movie has been postponed.

He tweeted, "IKKIS पहले पच्चीस (25) को थी, अब होगी छब्बीस ('26) , पहली (1) को ; कुछ ज्योतिष विद्या वाले कहे, भाई ,शगुन है अच्छा, चले चलो, बस चले चलो !!"

कुछ ज्योतिष विद्या वाले कहे, भाई ,शगुन है अच्छा, चले चलो, बस चले चलो !! pic.twitter.com/8fYP3RoSFk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 17, 2025

Ikkis Cast

Ikkis stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, in the lead role. It will mark the debut of Akshay Kumar's niece, Simar Bhatia, as the female lead, and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role.

While the trailers have grabbed everyone's attention, let see what response the movie will get at the box office.