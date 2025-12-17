 Ikkis POSTPONED Days Before Release As Dhurandhar Smashes Records, Avoids Clash With Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
Ikkis POSTPONED Days Before Release As Dhurandhar Smashes Records, Avoids Clash With Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is set to star in Ikkis, his first theatrical release after debuting in The Archies. Based on Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal's life, the film was postponed days before its December 25 release to avoid a clash with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and tough competition from Dhurandhar.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
article-image

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda is all set to star in Ikkis, marking his first theatrical release after his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies, where his performance was criticised. The film narrates the inspiring real-life story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.

Ikkis Postponed

Just days before its scheduled Christmas release on December 25, the makers decided to postpone the film to next year. Ikkis is now set to release on January 1, 2026. The decision reportedly comes after the makers chose to avoid a box-office clash with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's romantic-comedy film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which releases on December 25.

article-image

The move also follows the massive blockbuster success of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. The film, which hit theatres on December 5, shows no signs of slowing down at the box office and has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark within just 10 days of its release. Reportedly, the makers of Ikkis decided to push the release to avoid tough competition

article-image

Agastya Nanda's Acting Debut

Agastya Nanda made his acting debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which premiered on Netflix. The film marked his OTT debut, where he portrayed the iconic character Archie Andrews.

The coming-of-age musical also starred Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda in pivotal roles.

About Ikkis

The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia, who makes her acting debut in a prominent role.

Ikkis stars Agastya Nanda in the lead, with Dharmendra portraying an older Arun Khetarpal in what marks the legendary actor’s final on-screen appearance following his death on November 24 at his Mumbai residence.

