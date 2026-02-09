Who Is Talha Anjum's Fiancée Zoiea Karim? Rapper's Cousin & Biomedical Scientist Hails From London, Here's All You Need To Know

Talha Anjum's Fiancée Zoiea Karim |

Famous Pakistani singer Talha Anjum has gotten engaged to her cousin Zoiea Karim. The intimate engagement ceremony was held in Karachi, with several photos and videos now taking rounds on the internet. As per the reports, Talha and Zoiea are set to tie the knot in 2026 itself. So, do you know who is Pakistani famed rapper's soon-to-be wife? Let us take a look at it below:

Who Is Talha Anjum's Fiancée Zoiea Karim?

Zoiea Karim is a renowned digital creator, known on social media by the handle @zoieakarim. She has an impressive 67.5K followers and primarily creates content focused on wellness and lifestyle. Professionally, Zoiea is a medical aesthetician and also identifies herself as a biomedical scientist. She is based in London.

Zoiea is a Scorpio and, according to her social media, celebrates her birthday on November 11. She is closely related to Talha, although the exact nature of their relationship has not been publicly disclosed.

Academically, Zoiea completed her Bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Science from Royal Holloway, University of London, and went on to earn a Master’s in Public Health from Imperial College London. According to Brandsynario, she served as the senior representative of the Pakistan Society during her studies. Her research focused on therapeutic safety. In addition to her science background, she later pursued a diploma in Graphic Design.

Talha and Zoiea’s engagement photos first surfaced when one of Talha’s friends shared a post jokingly captioned, “Talha getting hitched before GTA6.” The clip shows Talha and his friends dancing to the popular song “Hawa Aaney De.” Additionally, a video was shared by the henna artist who applied mehndi on Talha’s mother’s hands, featuring both Talha’s and Zoiea’s names. Fans are eagerly waiting to find out when the couple will tie the knot. Reports suggest that Talha and Zoiea will be married in 2026.