'How Brutal & Disgusting It Was...': 26/11 Survivor Says Dhurandhar's Red Screen Scene Sent 'Shivers' Through Her Body, Aditya Dhar REACTS

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, among others, was released on December 5 and continues to create a storm at the box office. One of the film's most intense moments recreates the horrifying night of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. In a particularly chilling scene, a red screen appears displaying transcripts of real voice recordings between the terrorists and their handlers. At the same time, the actual audio of those conversations plays in the background.

26/11 Survivor Says Dhurandhar's Scene Sent 'Shivers' Through Body

Reacting to the scene, 26/11 survivor and author Rajita Bagga, who survived the Taj Hotel attack along with her husband Ajay Bagga, shared a long note on social media, calling the moment 'bone-chilling.' She added that hearing the real voices of the handlers instructing the terrorists was deeply disturbing, disgusting and inhuman.

'We Rescued Alive After 14 Hours'

Taking to her X handle on Tuesday, Rajita wrote, "We were fortunate to survive the heinous terrorist attack that night and were rescued alive after 14 hours. To see the scene recreated from the other side- the handlers celebrating at every bomb going off & every person killed - if that doesn’t fill us with rage and renewed commitment to national security, what else will? 17 years have passed but the memory of what happened and what could have happened to us just shook me to the core. Gut-wrenching and painful."

She praised the makers of Dhurandhar, adding, "Huge credit to Dhurandhar and its makers.@AdityaDharFilms for ensuring that an entire new generation understands what truly happened on 26/11 in just those 2–3 minutes.That look of @RanveerOfficial will haunt an entire generation."

Aditya Dhar Reacts

Replying to Rajita's post, director Aditya Dhar said, "Your words remind us why this story had to be told. That moment was shaped to reflect the brutal truth. If it leaves a mark, it is to ensure we remember, stand united, and never allow such darkness to return. Thank you for surviving, for speaking, and for strengthening our collective resolve."

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has continued its dream run at the box office and has officially entered the coveted Rs 400 crore club within less than two weeks of its release.