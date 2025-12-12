Rakesh Bedi Says Aditya Dhar Is Avoiding Limelight After Dhurandhar's Success: 'Woh Apne Ghar Jaake Baith Gaya Hai...'

Director Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar has surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark in India following its first run at the box office. Inspired by real-life events and crime syndicates in Karachi's Lyari area, the film draws on true incidents to depict India's fight against terror in Pakistan. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, among others.

Rakesh Bedi Says Aditya Dhar Is Avoiding Limelight After Dhurandhar's Success

Amid the massive success of Dhurandhar, Aditya has maintained a low-key presence, refraining from interviews, podcasts, or public appearances post-release. Recently, Rakesh Bedi, who played Jameel Jamali in the film, praised Dhar's simplicity.

In an interview with Filmygyan, Bedi said, "Iss saal Dhurandhar itni badi hit hai, aur abhi toh bas shuruaat hai. Yeh toh aadhi film hai, aadhi toh baaki hai. Lekin woh limelight mein hai hi nahi. Woh kisi ko interview nahi de raha, baat nahi kar raha. Woh apne ghar jaake baith gaya hai. He is with his family. He is not like, 'Oh, maine yeh kar diya, woh kar diya...' He is not busy brandishing the pomp and show; he’s not doing that."

Aditya Dhar Visits Naina Devi Temple With Yami Gautam

After the release of Dhurandhar, Aditya along with his wife, actress Yami Gautam visited the sacred Naina Devi Temple in Himachal Pradesh.

Yami's mother, Anjali Gautam and several other members of her family accompanied them to the temple visit. The family performed traditional rituals during their temple visit.

धुरंधर की अपार सफलता के बाद फिल्म

डायरेक्ट पहुंचे नैना देवी मंदिर



आदित्य धर और पत्नी यामी गौतम ने परिवार

संग किए माता के दर्शन



इस जोड़ी ने पाक समर्थक और बॉलीवुड भांड

की लंका लगा कर रखी हे 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4e19Myaz8A — Amrendra Bahubali 🇮🇳 (@TheBahubali_IND) December 10, 2025

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.