Did Akshaye Khanna Express 'Gratitude' After Receiving Praise For His Role As Rehman Dakait In Dhurandhar? Here's The Truth

Akshaye Khanna | Photo Via YouTube

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is all over social media for all the right reasons, thanks to his powerful performance in the latest theatrical release Dhurandhar, where he plays Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait. He has been widely praised by both netizens and celebrities for the intensity and depth of his portrayal, and his unexpected dance to the Arabic track FA9LA has also been winning the internet.

Did Akshaye Khanna React To Widespread Praise For Role In Dhurandhar?

Amid the praises for his role, a tweet from Akshaye's X handle (formerly Twitter) has now gone viral, marking his first statement following Dhurandhar's success. He replied to film critic Rohit Jaiswal, who had stated that if Akshaye wanted, he could easily appear at events every day and earn Rs 50-60 lakh just for showing up. But despite being constantly talked about after Dhurandhar's success, Akshaye neither seeks visibility nor tries to cash in on his popularity in any way.

In response, Khanna wrote, "Gratitude for the kind words. I’ve always believed that an actor's real journey is with his work, not the noise around it. If Dhundhar touched people, that is the only reward I need."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Here's The Truth About Akshaye Khanna's Tweet

However, the truth is that the tweet is not from Akshaye's official X handle, as the actor is not on any social media platform. The account circulating online is fake.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Meanwhile, director Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar has surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark in India following its first run at the box office.