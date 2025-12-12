 Exclusive! Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra On People Calling Dhurandhar A Propaganda Film, 'I See Cinema As Cinema'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentExclusive! Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra On People Calling Dhurandhar A Propaganda Film, 'I See Cinema As Cinema'

Exclusive! Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra On People Calling Dhurandhar A Propaganda Film, 'I See Cinema As Cinema'

Mukesh Chhabra has done the casting for Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar. He is being praised a lot for casting perfect actors for the movie, which is based on true events. The Free Press Journal interacted with Chhabra and spoke to him about people calling Dhurandhar a propaganda film. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
Mukesh Chhabra / Dhurandhar Still | Instagram

Dhurandhar has become the talk of the town for many reasons. The moviegoers are praising the casting of the film, and netizens have been tweeting about how Mukesh Chhabra has got the perfect actors for Aditya Dhar's directorial. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Chhabra and spoke to him about the movie, and a lot more.

The Ranveer Singh starrer has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience, and a few people on social media are calling it a propaganda film. When we asked Chhabra about it, he said, "I just love working, I love cinema. I don't work with so many opinions. When I like a film, and I have to create the world (casting), I will do it. I will do all kinds of movies; I will do a kids' film like Chillar Party, and I will work on a film like Gangs Of Wasseypur as well."

Read Also
'A Brilliantly Made Film': Allu Arjun Reviews Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar, Tweets He 'Loved It'
article-image

He further added, "I just love casting actors and creating a world. I see cinema as cinema. I just follow my instinct. Whoever is saying that (it is a propaganda film), many others are answering them. So, that will keep on happening. I am only worried about the actors, the film, and the director I am working with. I don't want to think about anything else."

Read Also
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh Starrer Enters The ₹ 200 Crore Club
article-image

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

FPJ Shorts
Retail Inflation Inches Upto 0.71 Per Cent In November As Food And Fuel Prices Rise; RBI Sees FY26 Growth At 7.3 Pc
Retail Inflation Inches Upto 0.71 Per Cent In November As Food And Fuel Prices Rise; RBI Sees FY26 Growth At 7.3 Pc
Indian 10-Year Government Bonds And Large Cap Stocks Offer Strong Opportunities Amid Patchy Growth: DSP Mutual Fund Report
Indian 10-Year Government Bonds And Large Cap Stocks Offer Strong Opportunities Amid Patchy Growth: DSP Mutual Fund Report
Modi Government Renames MGNREGA & Expands Benefits, Rural Workers To Get 125 Days Of Guaranteed Employment
Modi Government Renames MGNREGA & Expands Benefits, Rural Workers To Get 125 Days Of Guaranteed Employment
Aspri Spirits Files DRHP With Sebi For IPO Featuring ₹140-Crore Fresh Issue And 50 Lakh-Share OFS
Aspri Spirits Files DRHP With Sebi For IPO Featuring ₹140-Crore Fresh Issue And 50 Lakh-Share OFS

Dhurandhar has been performing amazingly at the box office. In seven days, the movie has collected Rs. 207.25 crore, which is an excellent amount.

With no big Bollywood release this week (apart from Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2), the Ranveer Singh starrer is expected to continue to rule at the box office during its second week. For now, we can expect the movie's lifetime collection to be more than Rs. 400 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Kabhi Ghamand Nahi...': Akshay Kumar REACTS To Tees Maar Khan Meme After Fan Credits Him For...

'Kabhi Ghamand Nahi...': Akshay Kumar REACTS To Tees Maar Khan Meme After Fan Credits Him For...

Happy Birthday Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz, Arti Singh & Others Remember The...

Happy Birthday Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz, Arti Singh & Others Remember The...

Exclusive! Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra On People Calling Dhurandhar A Propaganda Film, 'I See...

Exclusive! Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra On People Calling Dhurandhar A Propaganda Film, 'I See...

'15 Years Of Long Wait...': Parul Gulati Gets Emotional As FIRST Hindi Film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2...

'15 Years Of Long Wait...': Parul Gulati Gets Emotional As FIRST Hindi Film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2...

'It's Not A Big Deal For Us': Rishabh Jaiswal & Shreya Kalra Address 'Cheating' & 'Breakup' Rumours,...

'It's Not A Big Deal For Us': Rishabh Jaiswal & Shreya Kalra Address 'Cheating' & 'Breakup' Rumours,...