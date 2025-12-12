Exclusive! Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra On People Calling Dhurandhar A Propaganda Film, 'I See Cinema As Cinema'

Mukesh Chhabra / Dhurandhar Still | Instagram

Dhurandhar has become the talk of the town for many reasons. The moviegoers are praising the casting of the film, and netizens have been tweeting about how Mukesh Chhabra has got the perfect actors for Aditya Dhar's directorial. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Chhabra and spoke to him about the movie, and a lot more.

The Ranveer Singh starrer has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience, and a few people on social media are calling it a propaganda film. When we asked Chhabra about it, he said, "I just love working, I love cinema. I don't work with so many opinions. When I like a film, and I have to create the world (casting), I will do it. I will do all kinds of movies; I will do a kids' film like Chillar Party, and I will work on a film like Gangs Of Wasseypur as well."

He further added, "I just love casting actors and creating a world. I see cinema as cinema. I just follow my instinct. Whoever is saying that (it is a propaganda film), many others are answering them. So, that will keep on happening. I am only worried about the actors, the film, and the director I am working with. I don't want to think about anything else."

So much love coming in for #Dhurandar ’s casting. It honestly takes me back to my early days Gangs of Wasseypur 🥰🙏🧿 — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) December 9, 2025

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar has been performing amazingly at the box office. In seven days, the movie has collected Rs. 207.25 crore, which is an excellent amount.

With no big Bollywood release this week (apart from Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2), the Ranveer Singh starrer is expected to continue to rule at the box office during its second week. For now, we can expect the movie's lifetime collection to be more than Rs. 400 crore.