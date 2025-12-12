Pakistani Actor Alyy Khan Criticises Aryan Khan's Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Calls Show Inappropriate: 'Sadak-Chap Language Use Karte...'

Pakistani actor Alyy Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 2 co-star, has criticised Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which premiered on Netflix earlier this year. He called the show 'inappropriate,' stating that it isn’t something one can watch with family and that there was no justification for using that kind of language.

Pakistani Actor Alyy Khan Criticises Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Speaking on the ARY Podcast, Alyy said, "Recently maine Aryan ka kaam dekha… mujhe bohot ajeeb laga. Ek toh family ke saath aap dekh nahi sakte because the language is so inappropriate. Us language ki koi justification bhi nahi thi. Aur jiss level ke log dikhaye the, kya woh aise sadak-chap language use karte hai?"

Alyy Khan Says Ba***ds Of Bollywood Had Excessive Use Of Abusive Language

Further, Alyy stated that if one has to use abuses, they should be treated like close-up shots, used only when necessary and only when they create real impact. "Har sentence mein ho toh cringe hota hai, boriyat ho jaati hai..." added the actor.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Cast

The Ba***ds of Bollywood starred Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Neville Bharucha, Rohit Gill and Armaan Khera.

The series featured cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, SS Rajamouli, Shanaya Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Orry, Disha Patani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Arjun Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Badshah, Seema Sajdeh, Shalini Passi, Rajkummar Rao, among others.

The series captures both the glamour and the grind of chasing your dreams in the world’s most vibrant film industry.