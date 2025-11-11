'I Had Tears...': Singer Divya Kumar Reveals SRK's Company Offered 'Insane Money' After Replacing Him With Diljit Dosanjh In Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Photo Via Instagram

Singer Divya Kumar, known for hit tracks like Shubhaarambh, Chanchal Man Ati Random, Jee Karda, and Daingad Daingad, recently revealed that he had originally sung the song Tenu Ki Pata from Aryan Khan's show The Ba***ds of Bollywood. However, his version was later replaced by Diljit Dosanjh's voice, which left him heartbroken. He added that Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, made the change at the last moment.

Divya Kumar Says He Was Replaced By Diljit Dosanjh In Ba***ds Of Bollywood Song

Kumar recently told Digital Commentary that after being offered the song, his happiness knew no bounds as he had just contributed to Aryan Khan’s directorial debut. However, after being replaced, Shah Rukh Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, even offered him more money.

Divya Kumar Says SRK's Company Offered More Money After Replacing Him

"I had tears in my eyes when I was sitting in his (Shah Rukh Khan’s) office. They offered me an insane amount of money to compensate, but I refused to take it. I rejected the money because it was Shah Rukh’s company," he added.

Divya Kumar On His Admiration For Shah Rukh Khan

The singer shared that he refused to accept the insane amount offered by SRK's company out of deep admiration for the Bollywood superstar, adding that SRK had played a major role in shaping his journey, as he had always been inspired by him.

Divya shared that whenever he faced rejection in life, he would stand outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra bungalow and cry his heart out, adding that Shah Rukh had always given him the strength to move forward.

Divya said Shah Rukh was the 'divine energy' that guided his path in Bollywood.