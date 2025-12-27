Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Huge Crowd Gathers Outside Megastar's Galaxy Apartment; Netizens Say 'Aaj Mela Lagega'- Watch VIDEO

Happy Birthday Salman Khan | Instagram/X

It’s Bhai's birthday today! Salman Khan turns 60 years old on December 27, 2025. To celebrate the megastar's birthday, a huge crowd gathered in front of his house.

A user uploaded a video online showing how huge a crowd had appeared in front of his house. The user captioned the clip, "Huge Crowd At The Outside Of Megastar #SalmanKhan's House Galaxy Apartment (sic)." Fans are eagerly waiting for Salman’s appearance on his birthday. Another excited fan wrote, "Bhai ka birthday hai, aaj toh Galaxy Apartment ke bahar mela lagega! (sic)."

However, as per Times Now's report, Salman is celebrating his 60th birthday with friends and family at his Panvel farmhouse.

"Bhai ka birthday hai, aaj toh Galaxy Apartment ke bahar mela lagega! 🎡"#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/phnPBNqXIS — Mudassir Nazar (@Mudassirnazar25) December 26, 2025

On the occasion of Salman’s birthday, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link was seen glowing in Salman’s colours. The picture is now going viral on social media.

Salman’s most famous bodyguard, Shera, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for Salman. He wrote, "Happy 60th Birthday, My Maalik @beingsalmankhan. I've walked beside you through countless ups and downs, and one thing that has never changed, is your attitude to face every challenge with style, strength and silence (sic)." He added, "That’s why you’re not just a star……you’re the biggest Superstar. Because of you, I’ve earned so much love nd respect and an identity I’m truly proud of (sic)."

The actor was seen celebrating his 60th birthday with fans and paparazzi. He cut a huge red and white coloured cake in front of the media.

A few days ahead of his birthday, Salman uploaded a series of gym pictures, saying, "I wish i could look like this when i am 60! 6 days from now (sic)." The pics instantly went viral on social media, with fans commenting, "Excuse me sir, this post just raised my heartbeat." Farah Khan also reacted, saying, "Lookinggggg🔥."