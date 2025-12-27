Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan's Film Struggles Amid Dhurandhar Wave, Earns Just ₹5 Crore

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection | Photo Via YouTube

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's latest film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which received mixed reviews from critics and was hyped as the big romantic comedy of the season, marks Kartik's first collaboration with Karan Johar since their fallout over Dostana 2.

However, despite releasing during the holiday season on December 25, the film has failed to mint strong numbers at the box office. It is facing tough competition from the Ranveer Singh–starrer Dhurandhar, which continues to rake in huge collections even 20 days after its release.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 2

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri earned just Rs 5 crore on Day 2 at the Indian box office (net). The film had opened at Rs 7.75 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 12.75 crore.

On the other hand, Dhurandhar minted Rs1 5 crore on Day 22 alone, an amount that is higher than the total two-day collection of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Budget

According to reports, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is made on a budget of Rs. 90 crore, meaning the film will need to perform well at the box office in the coming days to collect a respectable amount during its first extended weekend

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Tiku Talsania, and Aruna Irani in key roles.

Free Press Journal's Review Of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

The reviewer at the Free Press Journal gave Ananya and Kartik's film 2 stars. The review of Tu Meri Main Tera reads, "Everyone plays their part staying true to the film’s screenplay. But, since the problem lies in the screenplay itself, everyone's performances get affected very badly. Kartik Aaryan's performance is decent, but, only till the time he is true to his name and character. During frequent intervals, one sees traces (read 'sliding into') likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ranbir Kapoor in his performance. And that is where he loses the plot (no pun intended!)."

It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.