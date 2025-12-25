Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Ending Explained: Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday's Film Questions Traditional Marriage Norms, Here's What Happens In Last Scene

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri | Instagram

Why should marriage always mean a woman moves into her husband’s home? Or, to put it differently, why should men get all the fun of keeping their family traditions while women are expected to leave theirs? Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri really leaves us questioning this age-old norm.

Kartik Aaryan (Ray) and Ananya Panday (Rumi) in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri challenge the traditional stereotype that a woman must leave her home after marriage. The film's final scene shows Ray making a bold, heartfelt decision: he chooses to sell all his belongings in the USA and move to India for Rumi and her father, respecting her wish to stay close to her family.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri X Review

After watching Kartik and Ananya's film, a user took to X to write the review, "Ended the film with a calm, happy feeling. That warmth stayed even after the credits (sic)." Another tweeted, "Didn’t expect the emotions to land this well. Simple story, honest feelings (sic)." Some others continued to call the film to be "holiday-friendly."

Ended the film with a calm, happy feeling 😊

That warmth stayed even after the credits#TMMTReview — Atharv Kohli (@atharv_kohli) December 25, 2025

Didn’t expect the emotions to land this well 🥹

Simple story, honest feelings#TMMTReview — Fragrance (@Fragrance8419) December 25, 2025

A holiday-friendly film choice.

Simple, fun and engaging.#TMMTReview — Karthick (@aparaci268) December 25, 2025

First half entertains, second half drags a bit. Still manages to leave you with feel-good vibes.#TMMTReview — Abhishek srivastava😎 (@Abhishe25612608) December 25, 2025

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Where To Watch Online?

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is currently not available to watch online. Karan Johar's film is exclusively available to watch in theaters. However, as per TOI's report, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. Let us further wait for the official announcement.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was released on December 25, 2025. As of 4 pm on day 1, the movie has made the box office collection of Rs. 3.06 crore, as per Sacnilk's report. Let us further wait for the day to end to see whether Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will be able to hit 10 crore or not.