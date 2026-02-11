Top 10 Most Popular Actors Week 6 (2026): Naagin 7's Priyanka Choudhary Leads As Rupali Ganguly & Smriti Irani Continue Their Face-Off

Top 10 Most Popular Actors Week 6 |

The weekly buzz report for Hindi television actors is here! It appears that Naagin 7’s lead actress, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, continues to top this week’s popularity charts. Interestingly, the rankings look quite similar to last week’s, when Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla gave the Naagin 7 actress tough competition.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary continues to hold firmly onto the top spot, once again dominating the popularity charts. The Naagin 7 lead remains the most talked-about television star in Week 6 of 2026.

Samridhii Shukla maintains her strong position at No. 2, continuing to give tough competition. Meanwhile, the male lead of Naagin 7 secured the third spot in the Week 6 rankings.

Rohit Purohit witnessed a slight surge in popularity, climbing to the fourth position in this week’s report. The Top 5 list was completed by Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly, who maintained her steady presence on the charts. There has been a constant competition between Smriti and Rupali. This week both actresses saw a slight rise in the popularity with Rupali beating Smriti this time.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actress Smriti Irani claimed the sixth spot, followed by Parth Samthaan at seventh. Tejasswi Prakash ranked eighth, while Karan Kundrra secured the ninth position. Rounding off the Top 10 list was Sharad Kelkar.

Top 10 Most Popular Actor Of Week 6 (2026)

1. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

2. Samridhii Shukla

3. Namik Paul

4. Rohit Purohit

5. Rupali Ganguly

6. Smriti Irani

7. Parth Samthaan

8. Tejasswi Prakash

9. Karan Kundrra

10. Sharad Kelkar

Talking about the Hindi TV shows that generated the most buzz this week, Naagin 7 continues to dominate the charts, according to Gossips TV’s report. It is followed by Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, while Laughter Chefs 3 secures the third position. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 takes the fourth spot, with Anupamaa rounding off the Top 5. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming TRP report to see whether their buzz and popularity translate into strong ratings as well.