 Salman Khan Turns 60: Actor Kisses Senior Journalist After Cutting Cake With Paps Outside His Panvel Farmhouse—VIDEO
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who celebrates his 60th birthday on Saturday, hosted a grand celebration at his Panvel farmhouse with close family and friends. At midnight, he stepped outside to celebrate with the paparazzi, cutting a large cake and posing for pictures. Dressed casually, Salman later shared a warm moment with senior journalist Bharti Dubey, kissing and hugging her affectionately.

Updated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 09:21 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 60 today, December 27. The actor rang in his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse, celebrating the special day with close family members and friends. At midnight, Salman stepped out of his farmhouse to join the media personnel gathered outside, cutting a large cake with the paparazzi and posing for photographs, acknowledging their presence.

Salman Khan Kisses Senior Journalist After Cake-Cutting With Paps

In one of the videos shared on social media, Salman, dressed in a casual black T-shirt and blue denim jeans, was all smiles as he cut a large white cake topped with red berries, with his security guards gathered around him.

After the cake-cutting, in a sweet gesture, Salman kissed his senior journalist lady friend, Bharti Dubey, who was standing nearby, and also gave her a warm hug.

Check it out:

article-image

Celebs At Salman Khan's Birthday

Salman’s birthday was a star-studded affair, with his close industry friends in attendance, including Sanjay Dutt, Tabu, Genelia Deshmukh, Randeep Hooda, MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Maniesh Paul, and Mika Singh, among others.

His ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani was also present, along with family members Aayush Sharma, Nirvaan Khan, Arhaan Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, Salim Khan, and Alvira Khan.

Battle Of Galwan Teaser

According to a source quoted by Bollywood Hungama, the teaser of Salman's Battle Of Galwan has been in the works and is reportedly set to release on December 27, on Salman's birthday. "The team feels December 27 is the perfect moment to unveil the teaser. It will introduce audiences to the world of Battle of Galwan and give a sense of the film’s scale, intensity, and visual grandeur," the source said. 

However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Salman Khan Work Front

Salman recently made a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut web show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

He was last seen in Sikandar, which released in March. The film featured an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Smita Patil, Anjini Dhawan, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, and Sanjay Kapoor.

