 VIDEO: MS Dhoni Attends Salman Khan's 60th Birthday Party In Panvel Farmhouse
Former India captain MS Dhoni was among the few guests for Salman Khan's 60th birthday bash at his Panvel farmhouse on Saturday. Dhoni and Salman are long standing friends, and the former arrived with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva amid widespread attention on social media. Paparazzi swarmed their car as they made their way out.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 08:39 AM IST
article-image

Former India captain MS Dhoni made a rare public appearance at Salman Khan's birthday party on Saturday. Dhoni was seen arriving with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, drawing widespread attention on social media have gone viral on social media.

Dhoni’s arrival was part of a private, low-key celebration at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse, prioritizing family and close friends over a high-profile event. The former India captain left in the morning with paparazzi swarming his vehicle on the way out. Dhoni in typical fashion kept his cool, asking them to make way as he headed out.

Dhoni's arrival added a sporting touch to the celebrations with the duo known for their love and mutual admiration to each other. The former India captain was amongst the few guests invited, with the Bollywood star focusing on a low-key, family only celebrations.

Later a photo of MS Dhoni and Salman Khan went viral on social media. The Bollywood star could be seen in a trademark plain black t-shirt and denims. MS Dhoni meanwhile sported a tan jacket.

Throwback Wednesday: Salman Khan Poses With MS Dhoni & AP Dhillon, All Smiles And Covered In Mud...
article-image

A few days before the birthday celebration, Salman's brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri, shared a throwback photo of Salman with cricketer MS Dhoni and singer AP Dhillon, all covered in mud beside Salman's ATV, offering fans a rare glimpse of the trio enjoying an adventurous ride together.

