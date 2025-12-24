 Throwback Wednesday: Salman Khan Poses With MS Dhoni & AP Dhillon, All Smiles And Covered In Mud After ATV Ride At His Panvel Farmhouse
Salman Khan, who often spends time at his Panvel farmhouse, frequently hosts parties with close friends and family. Recently, Salman's brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri, shared a throwback photo of Salman with cricketer MS Dhoni and singer AP Dhillon, all covered in mud beside Salman's ATV, offering fans a rare glimpse of the trio enjoying an adventurous ride together.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 02:38 PM IST
article-image
MS Dhoni, AP Dhillon, Salman Khan | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who often spends time at his Panvel farmhouse, frequently hosts parties with his close industry friends and family, where celebrities have a blast. Recently, Salman's brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri, shared a striking throwback photo featuring Salman, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Punjabi singer AP Dhillon at the actor's Panvel farmhouse near Mumbai.

Salman Khan Poses With MS Dhoni & AP Dhillon

In the photo, Salman was all smiles as he posed with Dhoni and AP Dhillon, the trio covered in mud, with Salman’s all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in the background, hinting they had just enjoyed an adventurous ride together. The snapshot offers fans a rare glimpse into the actor's off-screen camaraderie with these celebrities.

Check it out:

article-image

Sharing the picture, Agnihotri wrote, “#throwback @beingsalmankhan @mahi7781 @apdhillon."

Meanwhile, this throwback photo comes ahead of Salman’s 60th birthday on December 27.

Salman Khan Sets Fitness Goals Ahead Of Birthday

Recently, Salman shared pictures on Instagram, showing him at his gym wearing a black vest and blue shorts. He confidently flexed his massive arms and toned legs, sporting a clean-shaven look and a physique that defies age.

Alongside the pictures, he cheekily wrote, "I wish I could look like this when I am 60! 6 days from now.."

Battle Of Galwan Teaser

According to a source quoted by Bollywood Hungama, the teaser of Salman's Battle Of Galwan has been in the works and is reportedly set to release on December 27, on Salman's birthday. "The team feels December 27 is the perfect moment to unveil the teaser. It will introduce audiences to the world of Battle of Galwan and give a sense of the film’s scale, intensity, and visual grandeur," the source said. 

However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Battle Of Galwan Cast

The film features Chitrangda Singh, marking her first collaboration with Sallman. The cast also includes Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Harshil Shah, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Vipin Bhardwaj.

Salman is set to portray Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. It is being helmed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Salman Khan Work Front

Salman was last seen in Sikandar, which released in March. The film featured an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Smita Patil, Anjini Dhawan, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, and Sanjay Kapoor.

The film did not perform well at the box office.

